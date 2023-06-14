Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Technology

The JPMorgan quant with an award winning alcohol side hustle

by Alex McMurray
14 June 2023
2 minute read
The JPMorgan quant with an award winning alcohol side hustle
*The drink pictured above is not representative of Desi Daru Vodka

Wherever you work in quantitative finance, the work can have a tendency to get repetitive. On the buy side, funds offer a number of quirky benefits to compensate. Steve Cohen's hedge fund Point72 allows quants to work on data analysis for his baseball team, the New York Mets, while the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority has created a scientific R&D lab for its quants to play with.

In banks, those kinds of opportunities are fewer and further between. Quants must find their own side hustles. One such person doing this is London based quantitative strategist ED Lovjit Thukral who has been establishing a vodka business with his wife since 2021.

Thukral's acumen extends from the quantitative to the artisanal, with his brand, Desi Daru, winning an award from the American Distilling Institute last month. While he and his wife appear the only two employees for the moment, Thukral is hiring: he wants a London based brand ambassador. 

He may be on the verge of breaking into another beverage market too. On the UK's Companies House, he has been appointed as a director of Mohit Coffee Limited, which was incorporated in mid-May. At present, his wife is not attached as a director to this endeavour. 

Prior to working at JPMorgan, Thukral was a quant at a private hedge fund and Deutsche Bank, he was also educated for his PhD in financial mathematics by 2023's quant of the year Helyette Geman.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant - Front Office - Hedge Fund – 100-150k total comp package – Trader Progression
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Selby Jennings
Credit Quantitative Developer - $18BN AUM NYC Hedge Fund
Selby Jennings
Manhattan, United States
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Senior Portfolio Manager - FX / Credit / Futures / Equities / Fixed Income / RV
S.R Investment Partners
New York, United States
Oxford Knight
Python Quant Researcher - Trading Pod - Hedge Fund- Global Hedge Fund
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
2023 interns are getting a front row seat to brutal layoffs

2023 interns are getting a front row seat to brutal layoffs

Fintech pay in 2023: Where to work for the best salaries & RSUs

Fintech pay in 2023: Where to work for the best salaries & RSUs

Now Rothschild is cutting bankers too

Now Rothschild is cutting bankers too

Ex-HSBC government CTO reveals issue with data jobs in banks

Ex-HSBC government CTO reveals issue with data jobs in banks

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs told its MDs to stop spending so much money. Deutsche Bank’s macro engine is sputtering

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs told its MDs to stop spending so much money. Deutsche Bank’s macro engine is sputtering

Related articles

Ex-HSBC government CTO reveals issue with data jobs in banks
Technology

Ex-HSBC government CTO reveals issue with data jobs in banks

16 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The most important engineer in finance just got promoted
Technology

The most important engineer in finance just got promoted

15 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Hedge fund Two Sigma also doesn't buy the ChatGPT hype
Technology

Hedge fund Two Sigma also doesn't buy the ChatGPT hype

15 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Python vs C++ vs Java. Which coding language pays the most?
Technology

Python vs C++ vs Java. Which coding language pays the most?

14 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.