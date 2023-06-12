Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
1
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

The Italian hedge fund manager whose French husband is her analyst

by Sarah Butcher
23 hours ago
3 minute read
The Italian hedge fund manager whose French husband is her analyst

If you're either in Dubai or would like to be in Dubai and aspire to work for a hedge fund, there is a new person to know: Chiara Chabanne, the newly appointed head of Hudson Bay Capital Management's new Dubai office. Chiara's husband, Antoine, might be able to help too - although he reports to his wife. 

The Chabannes both previously worked for Schonfeld, with whom they and their two sons moved to Dubai from London around nine months ago. Both were portfolio managers with the firm. Chiara previously worked for Moore Capital Management and JPMorgan; Antoine was previously with Millennium and BNP Paribas, among others. 

At Hudson Bay Capital Management, however, Chiara will be running the Dubai office and Antoine will be an analyst. Bloomberg reports that Antoine will be supporting her there. 

Chiara declined to comment for this article and Hudson Bay didn't immediately respond to a request to comment. Given the shortage of women in the hedge fund industry (and the dubious new allegations against hedge fund manager Crispin Odey, which he denies), Chiara's elevation is a welcome promotion of a woman and is particularly impressive, as is Antoine's willingness to take a supporting role. 

Recent US census data suggests an increasing proportion of women (30%) earn more than their husbands. Historically, the higher-earning-female-relationship-dynamic was difficult to pull off, but as it becomes more common, it's less of a challenge. Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser is married to Alberto Piedra, a former head of global banking for Dresdner Kleinwort. Piedra reportedly agreed that his career should come second to his wife's and now serves on the boards of various charities and universities and runs the family office instead. 

It seems very likely that Hudson Bay Capital Management will be hiring in Dubai. The fund has $20bn in assets under management and over 100 investment professionals globally, with offices also in New York, London and Miami.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
1 comments
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
  • Si
    Silvia
    3 hours ago

    Such a sexist article!!! Instead of celebrating her wins and success, we are making a big deal about her husband reporting to her!!!! Very disappointed, esp given article written by a woman. This is how NOT to elevate a successful woman. Disappointed

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant - Front Office - Hedge Fund – 100-150k total comp package – Trader Progression
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Leveraged Credit Investment Professional – Top-Performing Global Fund (London)
London, United Kingdom
Investor Relations (Vice President)
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Back office banking MDs discover route to riches via fintech unicorn

Back office banking MDs discover route to riches via fintech unicorn

Top European equities guy leaves to hawk office space

Top European equities guy leaves to hawk office space

Morgan Stanley hired two new managing directors amidst its cuts

Morgan Stanley hired two new managing directors amidst its cuts

Morning Coffee: 22-year-old students flock to finance course enabling $158k salaries. Barclays' banker exits merely a flesh wound

Morning Coffee: 22-year-old students flock to finance course enabling $158k salaries. Barclays' banker exits merely a flesh wound

The "magical experiences" of failed Singapore crypto fund dons

The "magical experiences" of failed Singapore crypto fund dons

Related articles

Top European equities guy leaves to hawk office space
Financial

Top European equities guy leaves to hawk office space

13 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morgan Stanley hired two new managing directors amidst its cuts
Financial

Morgan Stanley hired two new managing directors amidst its cuts

13 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: 22-year-old students flock to finance course enabling $158k salaries. Barclays' banker exits merely a flesh wound
Financial

Morning Coffee: 22-year-old students flock to finance course enabling $158k salaries. Barclays' banker exits merely a flesh wound

13 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
The Canadian bank adding finance big shots
Financial

The Canadian bank adding finance big shots

12 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.