Technologists hurt most by "extremely unexpected" EY layoffs

Big Four firm Ernst & Young (EY) announced in April that it would be laying off 3,000 staff to eliminate "overcapacity." This month, many of those impacted by the layoffs have revealed themselves, and it seems technology staff in the US were among those hurt the most.

Chris Anderson, an associate director at the company, said on social media that EY's cuts included engineers who were an "integral part of various software development teams at EY." He added that "architects, developers, testers, product managers, business analysts, UX/UI designers, DevOps engineers, data scientists, and leaders," were all impacted.

The casualties included Steve Heye, a Colorado based assistant director in test automation. Heye, a four year veteran of the US Marine Corp joined in EY in July 2021 and previously held senior positions at both Oracle and PWC.

The crypto team was afflicted by multiple losses was EY's crypto team, including ex McLaren engineer Sofia Cardenas, a blockchain strategist, and blockchain product manager Chris Humer.

Other tech departures include De'Zha Scott, a senior UX strategist, who described the decision as "extremely unexpected." Ratnamani Venesetty, a technology consultant that joined as a graduate in March, said she is now "starting from the ground again."

Many of those affected are opting to maintain positivity, however. Data analyst Ivan Francis said he feels "gratitude at this crossroad." Working at EY gave him the "privilege of working alongside some of the brightest minds in the industry."

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: editortips@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)