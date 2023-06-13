The Credit Suisse team that now has 5 Deutsche Bank hires

If you're at Deutsche Bank and for some reason want to work for Credit Suisse, there is one particular team that will hire you. It seems to add a new Credit Suisse individual each week: the new "non-core unit" (NCU).

We've remarked upon Credit Suisse's enthusiasm for Deutsche's NCU people before. Its latest hire is Anthony Hulton, who joined the Credit Suisse NCU as a director earlier this month. He was at Deutsche Bank for 13 years in equity sales and trading teams before joining the structuring team within the capital release unit back in 2019.

Hulton will be among people he knows. His most recent boss at Deutsche Bank was Rajiv Shukla, Deutsche Bank’s former head of structuring in the capital release unit. Shukla spent 20 years at the bank in London with structuring and strategic implementation teams before joining the capital release unit in 2019. He joined Credit Suisse’s NCU in January.

Credit Suisse's NCU was formed in October 2022 to essentially unload unwanted assets and “release capital”. Deutsche's did something similar. Louise Kitchen the former head of the DB NCU, joined Credit Suisse to run in the same role last year.

Tom Nyiro will be another familiar face. An MD, he spent 27 years at Deutsche Bank between London, Geneva, and Singapore in a variety of roles and groups including the NCU (obviously), risk management, and the strategic implementation group. He joined the Credit Suisse NCU in February.

Sujaykumar Bedekar will also be known to Hulton. He spent nearly 16 years with Deutsche Bank between London and Mumbai, both in non-core operations and the structured finance teams. He joined the NCU last month.

