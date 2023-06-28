Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
1
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

CFA Level 1 candidate passes the exam after terrible accident

by Sarah Butcher
28 June 2023
2 minute read
CFA Level 1 candidate passes the exam after terrible accident

Yesterday was results day for May's CFA Level 1 exams. The 39% of people who passed included Daniel Thompson, a London School of Economics graduate and risk analyst at SocGen in London. Succeeding in the notoriously difficult exams is never easy, but for Thompson the pass was doubly impressive because shortly before he was last due to take the test last time, he nearly died. 

Thompson was ready to take the CFA Level 1 one Tuesday in August 2022. On the preceding Friday, there was a tube strike. He was cycling through South London when his bike hit a pothole. The next thing he knew, he woke up in hospital two days later. 

After the pothole, paramedics said Thompson had hit a stationary car and been knocked out. He was wearing a helmet at the time, but nonetheless suffered a bleed on his brain.

Brain injuries' severity is typically positively correlated with time spent unconscious, but Thompson was lucky. Despite being knocked out and breaking his jaw, the long term impact of the crash was minimal. Although he initially suffered memory loss and had difficulty recollecting words, he was still able to put in the 300 hours of study and was still in the minority who passed. In a post on social media, he says he now plans to go for Level II.

Thompson's success comes amidst frustration from the majority who failed. "Failed even though I have a degree in finance. What a waste," said one poster on Reddit.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Or, email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available  

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
1 comments
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
  • IH
    IHTFP92
    29 June 2023

    Congratulations Daniel, this is a very difficult exam. Most people do not take it seriously enough, hence the low pass rates.

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Junior Portfolio Manager
Price Value Partners
London, United Kingdom
Metis Search
Private Funds Group- Analyst/ Associate
Metis Search
London, United Kingdom
Metis Search
Investor Relations Analyst/Associate
Metis Search
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Deutsche Bank will need to justify its big hiring soon

Deutsche Bank will need to justify its big hiring soon

Python is 57x slower than C++ (and 45x worse for the planet)

Python is 57x slower than C++ (and 45x worse for the planet)

Morgan Stanley hired a Deutsche Bank analyst for its sales team

Morgan Stanley hired a Deutsche Bank analyst for its sales team

London hedge fund has engaged a trader-turned yoga teacher

London hedge fund has engaged a trader-turned yoga teacher

Bank of America has been cutting people in London

Bank of America has been cutting people in London

Related articles

The new reasons you fail the CFA exams
Advice

The new reasons you fail the CFA exams

3 Feb 2022
comment icon
17
like icon
2
2023 CFA pass rate: Exhausted 25-year-olds share their pain
Financial

2023 CFA pass rate: Exhausted 25-year-olds share their pain

27 Jun 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
1
Deutsche Bank will need to justify its big hiring soon
Financial

Deutsche Bank will need to justify its big hiring soon

30 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morgan Stanley hired a Deutsche Bank analyst for its sales team
Financial

Morgan Stanley hired a Deutsche Bank analyst for its sales team

30 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.