Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
A UBS banker in Frankfurt moved to a Swedish rival for a big promotion

by Zeno Toulon
4 May 2023
A UBS banker in Frankfurt moved to a Swedish rival for a big promotion

It's not just Credit Suisse that's losing bankers. UBS has also lost someone in Frankfurt, although rather than being repelled by the prospect of the merger, they seem to have left for the straightforward appeal of a bigger job. 

Adrien Lan spent eight years at UBS years in London and Frankfurt, latterly as the bank’s head of global MTNs (medium term notes). He joined the Swiss bank from RBS, where he was also global head of MTNs. 

However, Lan has just quit for SEB, where he will assume the larger role of global head of SSA (Supranational, Sovereigns and Agencies) syndicate, also based out of Frankfurt. 

Lan isn’t the only major new addition to SEB’s debt team. The Swedish bank added Linda Ågren from Swedish rival Swedbank to be its head of loan syndicate and sales in Stockholm back in March. Ågren was Swedbank’s head of private equity for just nine months before leaving.

AUTHORZeno Toulon
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

