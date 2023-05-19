Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

James Gorman's exit unleashes battle to be new CEO of Morgan Stanley

by Sarah Butcher
19 May 2023
3 minute read
James Gorman's exit unleashes battle to be new CEO of Morgan Stanley

James Gorman is leaving Morgan Stanley. After 12 years with the bank, the 64-year-old CEO and former McKinsey & Co. management consultant, said today that he's leaving within 12 months, absent any "major change in the external environment.”

Who will replace him? Gorman declared cryptically that there are three people in the running but neglected to name who. The expectation is that they're: Ted Pick, who runs the institutional securities group (the investment bank), Andy Saperstein, who runs wealth management; and Dan Simkowitz, who runs the investment management business.

If you work for the institutional securities business, it's clear who you'll be backing.

Gorman's exit doesn't necessarily come at a great time for Pick, though. In the first quarter of 2023, revenues and profits in the institutional securities unit fell 11% and 33% respectively, and there's little sign that they're likely to recover this year. In asset management, by comparison, they were down 3% and 34%. And in wealth management, both were up - by 11% and 8%. When Morgan Stanley makes the 3,000 job cuts that it's promised later this quarter, the institutional securities unit is likely to be first in the chopping queue. 

Decisions on Gorman's replacement are unlikely to be made on short term considerations, but the mood music isn't playing Pick's tune longer term either. Recent talk at Morgan Stanley has been more about the strategic importance of the wealth and investment management businesses than institutional securities. Speaking during the bank's first quarter investor call, Gorman said he had "no doubt whatsoever" that they bank will be making more acquisitions in the " wealth and asset management space." 

Pick, however, has several things in his favor. Most notably, even with profits in his unit down by a third in the first quarter, the institutional securities business generated 62% of Morgan Stanley's profits overall. Institutional securities' profit share was only 48% of the total in 2022, but in 2021 it generated 60% and in the depths of the pandemic in 2020, 67% of Morgan Stanley's profits came from the investment bank. 

This is presumably what keeps Pick - who formerly had a reputation for being fun and sweary - in the game. Strategically, Morgan Stanley may not like its investment bank all that much, but it still mostly generates most of the profits. When James Gorman's successor is being chosen, that must surely count for something.

One Morgan Stanley MD said he's for Ted: "He's been the heir apparent for some time now."

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant - Front Office - Hedge Fund – 100-150k total comp package – Trader Progression
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Desk Analyst - High Yield
London, United Kingdom
Global Equity Research Analyst
London, United Kingdom
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Ex-BNP director to lead crypto exchange's Hong Kong arm

Ex-BNP director to lead crypto exchange's Hong Kong arm

Jefferies' new job cuts are just some underperformers

Jefferies' new job cuts are just some underperformers

Maybe Greenhill juniors won't whinge about late bonuses now?

Maybe Greenhill juniors won't whinge about late bonuses now?

The public college whose quant grads earn more than Princeton's

The public college whose quant grads earn more than Princeton's

The internship outside of finance that could get you a job at Citadel

The internship outside of finance that could get you a job at Citadel

Related articles

Maybe Greenhill juniors won't whinge about late bonuses now?
Financial

Maybe Greenhill juniors won't whinge about late bonuses now?

22 May 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
“ESG is fundamentally not understood by the finance industry”
Financial

“ESG is fundamentally not understood by the finance industry”

22 May 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
JPMorgan’s most senior asset managers never leave
Financial

JPMorgan’s most senior asset managers never leave

22 May 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
JPMorgan is investing $200m in bankers and traders this year
Financial

JPMorgan is investing $200m in bankers and traders this year

22 May 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.