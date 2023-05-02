Discover your dream Career
Hedge fund cage fighter quits for the sell-side

by Zeno Toulon
2 May 2023
2 minute read
Hedge fund cage fighter quits for the sell-side

It’s not often you see someone leaving a hedge fund for a bank. It’s even rarer to see a former UFC fighter doing it.

Sean George, not to be confused with the (much more renowned) bare knuckle boxer “The Outlaw Sean George”, first left banking in 2017 to join a small Swedish hedge fund. In turn, he left that for Millennium in 2021.

George told eFinancialCareers back then that he was a “happy-go-lucky guy,” and that his hobbies were a “surprise” to his colleagues. “We battle intellectually on Wall Street – there are plenty of keyboard bullies. I don’t talk tough, but I quietly carry a heavy stick,” he declared.

When he's not in pursuit of the accolade of Ultimate Fighting Champion, George is in finance. He was at Jefferies for nearly six years – four in New York as head of CDS trading in North America and two in London as head of the Nordics fixed income team.

He left Jefferies for Granit Fonder, the aforementioned Swedish fund manager, which was soon after acquired by rival Strivo. He returned to London for Millenium in 2021 after nearly four years in Stockholm. 

In a post on social media, George said he's embarking on a "journey" with an "industry giant" on the sellside. He didn't respond to our request to elaborate on that.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Zeno Toulon
