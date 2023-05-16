Fintech Career Fair

Discover your dream Career
Advice

by eFinancialCareers
16 May 2023
The fintech job market is expanding globally, driven by both startups and larger players operating across a wide range of market segments. Fintech as a sector is now a major employer in financial hubs such as London, New York, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Fintech employers, however, are currently facing the same challenge: hiring people with the right mindsets and hard skills to drive their businesses forward in critical job functions such as blockchain development, data science, and software engineering.

To help firms navigate this challenging job market, eFinancialCareers held our inaugural Global Fintech Fair on November 9 and provided recruiters with unique access to thousands of fintech candidates at the pre-application stage. 

Full version of this report can be found here 

Browse our next virtual careers events. 

eFinancialCareers
