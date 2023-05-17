Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

ECM bankers are finding new jobs, in different sorts of banks

by Zeno Toulon
17 May 2023
2 minute read
ECM bankers are finding new jobs, in different sorts of banks

It might have been a tough year for equity capital markets (ECM), but that’s not stopping banks from hiring good ECM bankers.

Nomura picked up Johnson Chui from Credit Suisse last month. He spent 13 years at the bank, for the last eight years as the head of CS’ entire ECM business in the Asia-Pacific region. He is now Nomura’s head of ECM (and vice-chairman of IB) for Asia ex-Japan, based in Hong Kong.

Wells Fargo, meanwhile, took on Jamie Cohen from Goldman Sachs. Cohen only spent a year and a half at Goldman, which he joined as an MD from Barclays. He’ll be an MD at Wells Fargo, too, and is based in New York.

ECM had a tough 2022, with unfavourable conditions due to war, pestilence, and other horsemen of the apocalypse (is “recession” one?). Figures from Dealogic earlier this year showed that at some banks, including Goldman Sachs, revenues fell by over 84% YoY compared to 2021.

With 2023 shaping up to be pretty much on par with last year, it’s no surprise that some banks are letting go of senior staff.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
DTG Capital Markets
CRO (Chief Risk Officer, hedge fund)
DTG Capital Markets
New York, United States
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant - Front Office - Hedge Fund – 100-150k total comp package – Trader Progression
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Metis Search
Investment Analyst - Direct Lending
Metis Search
London, United Kingdom
Principle Partners
VP/ Director - Investments
Principle Partners
Singapore
Top Articles
The 50-something hedge fund managers owning the Times’ rich list

The 50-something hedge fund managers owning the Times’ rich list

James Gorman's exit unleashes battle to be new CEO of Morgan Stanley

James Gorman's exit unleashes battle to be new CEO of Morgan Stanley

The high-paying Italian banks still excited about 2023

The high-paying Italian banks still excited about 2023

FRIDAY'S KILLER QUESTION: Candies and Stickers

FRIDAY'S KILLER QUESTION: Candies and Stickers

The French banking boutique hiring all the fanciest people

The French banking boutique hiring all the fanciest people

Related articles

James Gorman's exit unleashes battle to be new CEO of Morgan Stanley
Financial

James Gorman's exit unleashes battle to be new CEO of Morgan Stanley

19 May 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The high-paying Italian banks still excited about 2023
Financial

The high-paying Italian banks still excited about 2023

19 May 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The French banking boutique hiring all the fanciest people
Financial

The French banking boutique hiring all the fanciest people

19 May 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: How Credit Suisse upset some friendly bankers having happy fun. The most stressed people at Blackstone
Financial

Morning Coffee: How Credit Suisse upset some friendly bankers having happy fun. The most stressed people at Blackstone

19 May 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.