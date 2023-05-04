Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Technology

Citadel's SWAT engineering team really likes to hire from HSBC

by Alex McMurray
4 May 2023
3 minute read
Citadel's SWAT engineering team really likes to hire from HSBC

A team of engineers at Ken Griffin's hedge fund Citadel has been making headlines. Known as Citadel X, it's all about the hedge fund's User Interface (UI). It's been growing fast and playing an increasingly important role at the firm, and one bank in particular has a number of engineers behind it: HSBC.

UI engineers are a hot commodity at both banks and hedge funds in 2023. Banks have a tendency to use fintech infrastructure providers, while hedge funds are doing their UI work in-house.

The circa 20 developer team at Citadel X is described by Business Insider as a "SWAT team" that's "called in to assist other engineering groups with a range of back- and frontend challenges." Its core focus is building "applications that are simple, easy to use, visually appealing, and can handle lots of information." Their current big project is Citadel One, a new framework to bring together existing applications to a singular cohesive platform. This is the kind of work that Glue42, OpenFin and Finsemble are doing for banks.

A number of the engineers working in this team have a history at HSBC. Two of these held senior positions working on UI for HSBCs trading platform, Falcon. Jim Higson who was there for two years,  "worked on the flagship Falcon team" whose initial success led to the platform being implemented "far beyond the original remit." He describes himself as an "an early member of the Citadel X team," having joined in late 2020.

Chris Blanchard worked on the Falcon project even longer, four and a half years, where he was a UI tech lead. He joined his former teammate at Citadel a year later at the end of 2021. Andrew Boyne was the earliest joiner; he came to Citadel in early 2019 after four years at HSBC where he was a software engineer in GBM equities. He does not specify if he worked within UI at the bank.

All three of these engineers are London based, in close proximity to Citadel's head of core engineering, Neil Slinger. The London UI contingent also has significant input from JPMorgan; Slinger was a managing director and its head of UI (though his attention is no longer solely focused on it) while former VP Lisa Gagarina is an engineering manager in the UI team.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
DTG Capital Markets
CRO (Chief Risk Officer, hedge fund)
DTG Capital Markets
New York, United States
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Bruin
Portfolio Manager
Bruin
London, United Kingdom
Rates Quantitative Researcher - Hedge Fund - London
London, United Kingdom
Durlston Partners
Crypto Portfolio Manager
Durlston Partners
New York, United States
Top Articles
"I work in the Big Four & want to leave for banking or private equity"

"I work in the Big Four & want to leave for banking or private equity"

JPMorgan's fintech platform is focusing on AI and data scientists

JPMorgan's fintech platform is focusing on AI and data scientists

Coinbase halved a key component of developer pay

Coinbase halved a key component of developer pay

Credit Suisse Hunger Games as bankers compete for retention packages

Credit Suisse Hunger Games as bankers compete for retention packages

Morning Coffee: JPMorgan's Paris bankers inundated with visits from global colleagues. Goldman executive's actual reason for joining private equity firm

Morning Coffee: JPMorgan's Paris bankers inundated with visits from global colleagues. Goldman executive's actual reason for joining private equity firm

Related articles

The lesser known buy-side firms paying $250k tech salaries
Technology

The lesser known buy-side firms paying $250k tech salaries

3 May 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The other female French quant who can transform your career in finance
Technology

The other female French quant who can transform your career in finance

3 May 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Senior AI research specialist at Goldman strikes out on his own
Technology

Senior AI research specialist at Goldman strikes out on his own

2 May 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
The 20 year-old financial services interns earning $20k a month
Technology

The 20 year-old financial services interns earning $20k a month

28 Apr 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
5