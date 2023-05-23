Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Barclays rehires equity researcher in a bigger role

by Sarah Butcher
23 May 2023
2 minute read
Barclays rehires equity researcher in a bigger role

Hiring may be quieter than usual this year, but banks are still adding talent in key areas, including equity research.

Barclays has just hired Vladimir Sergievskiy from Bank of America as head of capital goods research in London. It marks a return to the British bank for Sergievskiy, who spent six years at Barclays from 2012 before quitting for BofA, where he was a director. The last time Sergievskiy was at Barclays, he covered European oil services. 

Barclays' European equity research team is run by Rupert Jones, who joined from Morgan Stanley in 2017. 

Speaking a few months ago, headhunters said the market was awash with unwanted equity researchers from places like Credit Suisse and that hiring had declined in line with falling equity capital markets (ECM) fees. 

Barcays' equity sales and trading revenues fell 6% year-on-year, but its equity capital markets revenues were up 6%.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Trader Assistant - Front Office - Hedge Fund – 100-150k total comp package – Trader Progression
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Augusta & Co
Renewable Energy Investment Management | Analyst & Associate
Augusta & Co
London, United Kingdom
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Goodman Masson
Energy & Infrastructure M&A - Analyst 1 or 2
Goodman Masson
London, United Kingdom
Metis Search
M&A Entry Analyst 1/Analyst 2 - Mid-market TMT Advisory
Metis Search
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Goldman VP turned Amazon tech lead quits for the movies

Goldman VP turned Amazon tech lead quits for the movies

A Deutsche Bank director that left for Meta is "coming home"

A Deutsche Bank director that left for Meta is "coming home"

Citi is still hiring a lot of MDs

Citi is still hiring a lot of MDs

Morgan Stanley's ex-terrorism specialist joins UBS in London

Morgan Stanley's ex-terrorism specialist joins UBS in London

Crypto firm Ripple paying its highest salaries ever in 2023

Crypto firm Ripple paying its highest salaries ever in 2023

Related articles

Morning Coffee: Bank of America doubles up on a bloodless way of cutting heads. How it feels to be wooed by a top hedge fund
Financial

Morning Coffee: Bank of America doubles up on a bloodless way of cutting heads. How it feels to be wooed by a top hedge fund

26 May 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Where the big bankers live in HK and SG
Financial

Where the big bankers live in HK and SG

25 May 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
JPMorgan may be quietly cutting analysts amidst Morgan Stanley's pain
Financial

JPMorgan may be quietly cutting analysts amidst Morgan Stanley's pain

25 May 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morgan Stanley's cuts hit its already optimized fixed income team
Financial

Morgan Stanley's cuts hit its already optimized fixed income team

25 May 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.