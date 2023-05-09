The crypto market maker still hiring quant traders from banks

A few years ago, crypto market making firms like B2C2, GSR and Wintermute were the places to be. Since the wind went out of the crypto, their appeal isn't quite as compelling. But they're still hiring - and one in particular has plans to increase its headcount by 50% this year.

Sadly, this doesn't mean double-digit hires. “At present, our team comprises of eight members, and we aim to hire at least four more before the end of the year," says Erkan Kaya, CEO and co-founder of AbEx Capital, a market making firm focused on algorithmic execution for digital assets. Proportionately, though, it's impressive.

Kaya himself cut his teeth at Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan, where he was previously an algo trading developer and a strat. He founded AbEx, which stands for Algorithmic Best Execution, last May and has since been busy adding talent, including - most recently - Christian Gressel, the former global head of exchange trading derivatives and FX electronic execution at UBS, who joined as head of sales in April.

Kaya says AbEx likes to hire from established financial institutions and is, "actively seeking quantitative developers with expertise in high-frequency trading, low-latency systems, fault tolerance, machine learning, and advanced algorithmic trading systems.

"Our goal is to recruit top talent from tier-one financial institutions or reputable universities," he adds.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)