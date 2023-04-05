Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

UBS's junior banker job cuts seem to be standard annual pruning

by Sarah Butcher
5 April 2023
2 minute read
UBS's junior banker job cuts seem to be standard annual pruning

While UBS chairman Colm Kelleher has been speaking at the Swiss bank's annual general meeting today, UBS's junior bankers in the US have been taking to message boards to complain about a sudden pruning of their numbers. 

UBS declined to comment on the claims. The complaints suggest that junior UBS bankers at associate level in teams like healthcare and real estate have been impacted by job cuts, which are thought to have taken place this week.

Despite the furore, it's not thought that the cuts are related to UBS's acquisition of Credit Suisse. Although the merging of the two banks is expected to generate over 30,000 layoffs in what Kelleher suggested today would be a four-year period, it's too early for any integration-related layoffs to take place. Instead, the elimination of some junior banking jobs at the Swiss bank seems to be related to the annual post-bonus pursuit of efficiencies.

Dealogic said yesterday that investment banking fees fell 38% year-on-year in America and 34% year-on-year in Europe in the first quarter of 2023. UBS ranked outside the top 10 for investment banking revenues globally, but came 10th in Europe.

UBS's US bankers should nonetheless be comparatively immune to any cost-cutting. When the deal with Credit Suisse was announced, UBS welcomed the opportunity it provided to grow its team of US dealmakers. At the time, healthcare and technology were cited as areas of particular focus, although some UBS healthcare juniors will seemingly be wondering about that today.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t

Photo by Árpád Czapp on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Python Quantitative Developer
New York, United States
Alexander Ash Consulting
**Director - Financial Services at Tier 1 Bank – Competitive Package (Director level)**
Alexander Ash Consulting
London, United Kingdom
Group Head of Investment Banking & Corporate Finance (MD)
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Operations Analyst – Major Hedge Fund – 70-85k base / 50-100% bonus
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Desk Analyst - High Yield
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Working (out) like a banker

Working (out) like a banker

Four reasons to work for Stripe (aside from the enormous pay)

Four reasons to work for Stripe (aside from the enormous pay)

Germany’s top boutique investment banks

Germany’s top boutique investment banks

HSBC just hired a Credit Suisse MD who was unemployed for a year

HSBC just hired a Credit Suisse MD who was unemployed for a year

Credit Suisse bankers fear APAC cull

Credit Suisse bankers fear APAC cull

Related articles

Working (out) like a banker
Financial

Working (out) like a banker

6 Apr 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Germany’s top boutique investment banks
Financial

Germany’s top boutique investment banks

6 Apr 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
HSBC just hired a Credit Suisse MD who was unemployed for a year
Financial

HSBC just hired a Credit Suisse MD who was unemployed for a year

6 Apr 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
1
Credit Suisse bankers fear APAC cull
Financial

Credit Suisse bankers fear APAC cull

6 Apr 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0