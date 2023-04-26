Standard Chartered poached one of Deutsche Bank's top female bankers

Standard Chartered had some blockbuster results in Asia – and it’s celebrated by poaching from Deutsche.

The Asia-focused bank added Sini Jiang as an MD and regional head of greater China & North Asia for cleantech coverage earlier this week. Jiang was with Deutsche Bank for two years and was most recently head of the German bank’s China industrials coverage. She’s based in Hong Kong.

Mainland China is a relatively small part of Standard Chartered’s Asian presence. It generated just $283m of operating income there in the first quarter, compared to $1bn in Hong Kong and $638m in Singapore. One of the bank’s key aims, however, is what it has unfortunately termed the “seize China” opportunity.

The London-based institution did, indeed, manage to “seize” significant opportunities in China, presumably using its base in Hong Kong, as the country opened up post-COVID.

Jiang was at Deutsche for less than two years. She joined from Barclays in 2021 as the bank revamped its business in Hong Kong. Standard Chartered is in the process of building out its Asian coverage team and Nick Huang as head of client coverage for Asia from East West Bank in December.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)