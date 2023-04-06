Discover your dream Career
2
Financial

HSBC just hired a Credit Suisse MD who was unemployed for a year

by Sarah Butcher
6 April 2023
2 minute read
It used to be said that if you lost your job in sales, you had six months to find a new one. Clients are fickle creatures and after a few months of zero contact they forget you ever existed and move on to whoever else is in the market.

The reappearance of Mohammed Zubair Patel suggests this isn't always true. The former managing director for prime sales at Credit Suisse, Patel left the bank in March 2022 when the prime business closed. After a long break he's now back, at HSBC, where he works in client executive platform sales in London. 

Patel's path should offer hope to other Credit Suisse bankers wondering about their next move if and when UBS ejects them. It comes as various Credit Suisse people who left before the UBS rescue are finding new roles. - Sarah Gadd, the former co-head of Credit Suisse's chief technology office, has just resurfaced at Julius Baer as chief data officer and head of process automation after a period of gardening leave.

Patel spent most of his career at Credit Suisse, and worked at the bank for nearly 17 years. Gadd was there for 23 years. The reemergence of the two is a reminder that Credit Suisse people are respected in the market, even if they did work in the unit that was directly implicated in the $5.5bn loss relating to Archegos. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it's offensive or libelous (in which case it won't.

Sarah Butcher Global Editor
2 comments
  Gl
    Globe spoiler
    6 April 2023

    There is a bad habit of not hiring people who has been on absent or OOJ for a long term....HR should be more keen to them and ask what happen. Anyone working for HR could be sacked and be at the same page too....

