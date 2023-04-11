Discover your dream Career

Financial

Morgan Stanley VP in his 30s identified as man who fell from tower

by Sarah Butcher
11 April 2023
2 minute read


A Morgan Stanley vice president in his 30s died after falling from a tower in South London last month.

The Southwark coroner's office confirmed that Michel Verlinden died after falling from Aragon Tower on Pepys Estate Deptford at roughly 7.15am on March 16th. The reason for his death is not clear, but police at the time said it was unexpected. 

Verlinden had worked for Morgan Stanley for nearly six years and was a quantitative strategist in the eFX business. He joined the bank from JPMorgan in 2017 and previously worked for Deutsche Bank. A mathematics graduate from ETH Zurich, Verlinden was co-president of the ETH alumni group in the UK.

A spokesperson for Morgan Stanley said: “We are deeply saddened about Michel’s passing and our thoughts and condolences are with his family. He was a highly thought of and much liked friend and colleague to all that worked with him.”

Verlinden's colleagues are said to have been shocked by his death.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it's offensive or libelous (in which case it won't.)

Photo by Tanbir Mahmud on Unsplash


Sarah Butcher Global Editor
2 comments
    Hello, just thought we could be more sensitive and considerate to the deceased’s family and close colleagues to not disclose his name. They are going through a hard time and it doesn’t hurt to be a little kinder.

