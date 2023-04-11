Morgan Stanley VP in his 30s identified as man who fell from tower

A Morgan Stanley vice president in his 30s died after falling from a tower in South London last month.

The Southwark coroner's office confirmed that Michel Verlinden died after falling from Aragon Tower on Pepys Estate Deptford at roughly 7.15am on March 16th. The reason for his death is not clear, but police at the time said it was unexpected.

Verlinden had worked for Morgan Stanley for nearly six years and was a quantitative strategist in the eFX business. He joined the bank from JPMorgan in 2017 and previously worked for Deutsche Bank. A mathematics graduate from ETH Zurich, Verlinden was co-president of the ETH alumni group in the UK.

A spokesperson for Morgan Stanley said: “We are deeply saddened about Michel’s passing and our thoughts and condolences are with his family. He was a highly thought of and much liked friend and colleague to all that worked with him.”

Verlinden's colleagues are said to have been shocked by his death.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Tanbir Mahmud on Unsplash