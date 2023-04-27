Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Moelis & Co: splashing out on new people, dumping old ones

by Zeno Toulon
27 April 2023
2 minute read
Moelis & Co: splashing out on new people, dumping old ones

“No risk, no reward” is always a relevant idiom, but at investment boutique Moelis, it’s a way of life.

The bank’s first quarter results were announced yesterday – and CEO (and founder) Ken Moelis hosted investors for its earnings call. He was naturally optimistic about the future of the firm and was especially praiseful of its brand new teams from SVB and Credit Suisse.

“These types of teams don’t come up often, Moelis said. They’re high-quality bankers, too – “top quartile.” A lot of them are in tech, a long-term target of Moelis’, and the addition of MDs (11 in total) just in that field nearly doubles the bank’s reach (to 25).

They also come with no strings attached. “One of the very unique things about it is they even have access to existing information and client access, which a lot of times when you cross-hire somebody, you have a lot of issues around that,” Moelis said.

But expansion doesn’t mean everyone is welcome. Ken Moelis noted too that the bank is adjusting headcount. In a normal year, he said the bank has “managed attrition” of 2 to 4%. This year, it's close to double that.

Moelis & Co. expects to keep the compensation ratio above 80% for at least the rest of the year (the “normal” target being around 60%), and perhaps for up to 18 months- but the cost of bringing in new faces will be covered in that time. “I would say most of the compensation, given how quickly we have got them on the field, should be covered by the production of the hires by the first quarter of next year,” Moelis added.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Alexander Ash Consulting
**Director - Financial Services at Tier 1 Bank – Competitive Package (Director level)**
Alexander Ash Consulting
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Eq Deriv Trader (hedge fund)
New York, United States
CRO (Chief Risk Officer, hedge fund)
New York, United States
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Global Equity Research Analyst
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
"Singapore expats have reason to think after the past week"

"Singapore expats have reason to think after the past week"

Lazard's hard message for junior bankers as it cuts jobs

Lazard's hard message for junior bankers as it cuts jobs

The second-tier universities that banks love

The second-tier universities that banks love

Lazard's London cuts are actually tiny

Lazard's London cuts are actually tiny

The 20 year-old financial services interns earning $20k a month

The 20 year-old financial services interns earning $20k a month

Related articles

"Singapore expats have reason to think after the past week"
Financial

"Singapore expats have reason to think after the past week"

30 Apr 2023
comment icon
3
like icon
1
Lazard's London cuts are actually tiny
Financial

Lazard's London cuts are actually tiny

28 Apr 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Lazard's hard message for junior bankers as it cuts jobs
Financial

Lazard's hard message for junior bankers as it cuts jobs

29 Apr 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
"The Numis guys will be buying Ferraris with Deutsche Bank's money"
Financial

"The Numis guys will be buying Ferraris with Deutsche Bank's money"

28 Apr 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2