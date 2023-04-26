Now Credit Suisse's head of US loan trading quit

As many Credit Suisse people linger in the hope of catching the eye of UBS, some are taking the initiative and leaving of their own accords.

The latter include Mike Eilert, the Swiss bank's head of US par loan trading.

Sources say that Eilert, along with various members of his team (allegedly Frank Fiorito, Leigh Dworkin, Brian Bowden and Jamie Schlim) resigned yesterday. Credit Suisse declined to comment.

Eilert joined Credit Suisse in 2017 after a seven year career at Deutsche Bank. It's not clear what he intends to do next.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

