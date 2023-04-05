Citi's ex-head of platform sales resurfaces at algo trading platform

Matthew Cousens is back. Nearly a year after leaving his job as head of platform sales at Citi in London, he's resurfaced as head of EMEA equities for US algo trading platform BestEx Research.

Cousens didn't respond to an enquiry into what he's been up to in the interim. When he left Citi, he said he was "fortunate enough to be in a position to make some different choices." BestEx Research is presumably a manifestation of that.

The platform, which provides execution algorithms, was founded by Hitesh Mittal, who previously worked for hedge fund AQR. BestEx Research is based is based in Stamford Connecticut but appears to be selectively hiring in London - in November it hired Nick Ashwin from Barclays as head of execution services Europe.

Cousens spent 13 years at Credit Suisse and has jumped from place to place since leaving in February 2020, working for Barclays and then Citi and now BestEx.

He left Citi at the same time as Daniel Nehren, the US bank's London-based global head of equity e-trading. Nehren joined the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority in October.

