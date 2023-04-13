Discover your dream Career
2
The platform that's coming for your quant trading job

by Sarah Butcher
13 April 2023
3 minute read
The platform that's coming for your quant trading job

Martin Zinkin has a long history in electronic trading. A former head of electronic trading at Deutsche Bank, of BNP Paribas’ electronic fixed income research and strategy team and of fixed income electronic trading at Nomura and Lehman, he's been in the market for over two decades. He knows the pain points, and in his new iteration he's trying to fix them.

"I came into banking on the quant side and I was frustrated with how long it took to iterate and improve on trading algorithms," Zinkin says. Historically, he says creating applications for electronic trading was a clunky, manually intensive process that couldn't be replicated across products. Zinkin, who left Deutsche in 2015, has set about resolving this. Last week, his solution was launched.

Known as QubeAlgo, it offers 'building blocks for institutional grade algorithmic trading.' "A lot of applications can already be developed and modified simply by configuring and wiring together existing functional blocks," says Zinkin. For the moment, that wiring requires QubeAlgo users to write XML code. In the future, Zinkin says the intention is, "to move to a visual configuration tool which will allow business users to do this without editing files."

QubeAlgo is product agnostic and can be used across all traded products. The functional blocks it brings together include everything from market data feeds to risk and order calculators, pricing models, models for executing hedges and generating trading algorithms across multiple venues, plus client and execution performance analysis. Zinkin says it's a summation of tools he created for himself and for his teams while he was in banking: "This is the commercialization of something we've worked on for a long time." 

For clients, the appeal is obvious. Using the new platform, Zinkin says it's possible for a single person to implement a risk model based risk management and auto-hedging solution for digital assets within a three-week period. Without the platform, he says the same thing would take six man months, have a higher risk of project failure and "be much less sophisticated and extensible." 

While this is great for clients, it's less clear that QubeAlgo heralds a shiny future for quants and quant developers currently working in systematic trading. As QubeAlgo evolves into a low-code system where traders with limited coding knowledge can use a visual configuration interface to create their own tools, quant developers especially will be far less necessary than they are now.

Zinkin offers some reassuring words. QubeAlgo will simply mean that existing staff are more productive and can get more done, he says. Hopefully banks will feel the same.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

2 comments
  • Sa
    Saphrax
    14 April 2023

    This sounds like the LabVIEW which we used to use to extract data from measurement devices in grad school where you draw block diagrams to manage the flow. For simple things, I'll am sure this would be fine. As complexity increases performance and adaptability might suffer and one would go back to low level coding

  • Re
    Realtrips
    13 April 2023

    This tool won't be the panacea you expect it to be. The fact users write xml today tells me architecture is ancient. Do any low code solutions managing billions of dollars of client money exist? No. A few quants and software engineers are a fraction of the gross margin on large portfolio fees and provide significantly more value.

