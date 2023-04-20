Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Goldman Sachs' Asia issues highlighted by Citi & Morgan Stanley

by David Rothnie
20 April 2023
4 minute read
Goldman Sachs' Asia issues highlighted by Citi & Morgan Stanley

The re-opening of China benefited Citi and Morgan Stanley during the first quarter, but Goldman Sachs admitted it's been slow to build its wealth business in the APAC region

Much of the focus around earnings this week was around how the recent banking crisis affected deposits in the US, but bank CEOs also gave an update on their APAC businesses and how they are navigating geopolitical and market turmoil in the region.

Corporate finance revenues remain at cyclical lows given a drought in equity capital markets and mergers and acquisition activity, but trading and other businesses showed improvements. 

Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman said that the bank's Asia business showed “strength in areas of both fixed income and equities, aided by the policy dynamics in Japan and the China reopening”, as the bank delivered its third highest quarter ever. Morgan Stanley doesn’t break down regional performance by business, but overall group revenues dropped 2% to $1.9bn in the three months to March 31. The US bank benefits from a strong Japanese business thanks to its venture with MUFG, giving it an edge over its closest rivals.

Citi’s CEO Jane Fraser was also positive on Asia. She agreed that “the reopening of China is adding to the momentum in the region”. Citi’s institutional clients group (ICG) posted a 6% rise in revenues in Asia to $2.3bn, while profits rose 8% to $782m.  ICG is broader than pure investment banking.  As well as Citi’s capital markets and advisory business it includes two other business – markets and services, which includes treasury and trade solutions (TTS). TTS has been earmarked by CEO Jane Fraser as a big area for expansion.

Fraser said that TTS had generated more cross-border activity as trade blocs realign. “We have to keep a close eye on geopolitics as the U.S.-China relationship becomes increasingly strained and is fragmenting economic blocks,” she said on the bank’s earnings call.

Citi's focus in Asia is now on building out its personal banking and wealth management division, which posted a 20% rise in revenues in the first quarter. Fraser hinted at further hires in wealth management, adding that that Citi sees “a lot of potential of growth in Asia as we fill in the coverage across the full wealth spectrum there.”

Of the US banks that provide a breakdown of revenues in Asia, Goldman appears to be faring the worst. The bank’s revenues in Asia fell to $1.4bn from $1.7bn a year ago, although it didn’t say which parts of the business were worst affected.

Goldman, however, was less bullish on Asia than its rivals, particularly when it comes to wealth. When asked about the potential for taking private banking clients from Credit Suisse following its acquisition from UBS, CEO David Solomon said: “We haven’t been as focused on growth and investment in Asia as we have been in Europe over the course of the last couple of years. We did launch a private wealth joint venture over in Asia over the course of the last couple of months with ICBC, which I think is a small and slow opportunity, but is an opportunity for us.”

Goldman was also among the first to cut jobs in Asian investment banking, slashing headcount in its China business.  Across the region it suffered departures of experienced traders to hedge funds which are rapidly expanding as China re-opens. Alexis Tsang, who was named co-head of Greater China equities sales less than a year ago and has joined Millennium Capital Management along with Jig Patel, who quit as Goldman’s chief operating officer of Asia Pacific prime services.

These are the latest departures from Goldman’s Asia equities business that has seen five long-serving executives leave in the last year including Canute Dalmasse, who the firm’s co-head of equities distribution and execution for Asia-Pacific who retired in January.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t

author-card-avatar
AUTHORDavid Rothnie Insider Comment
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Alexander Ash Consulting
**Director - Financial Services at Tier 1 Bank – Competitive Package (Director level)**
Alexander Ash Consulting
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Eq Deriv Trader (hedge fund)
New York, United States
Sr Quant Developer - Python
Manhattan, United States
Private Equity- Investment Associate
Executive Access
Hong Kong
Principle Partners
Private Equity Associate
Principle Partners
Hong Kong
Top Articles
Morning Coffee: The former Credit Suisse trader who might rescue his ex-colleagues. Michael Klein's quiet comeback

Morning Coffee: The former Credit Suisse trader who might rescue his ex-colleagues. Michael Klein's quiet comeback

How to become a product manager in fintech

How to become a product manager in fintech

Credit Suisse MD who quit said to be returning to a big job at UBS

Credit Suisse MD who quit said to be returning to a big job at UBS

Laid off Credit Suisse MD said life outside banking is revelatory

Laid off Credit Suisse MD said life outside banking is revelatory

BNP Paribas paid high earners more than ever in 2022

BNP Paribas paid high earners more than ever in 2022

Related articles

Morning Coffee: The former Credit Suisse trader who might rescue his ex-colleagues. Michael Klein's quiet comeback
Financial

Morning Coffee: The former Credit Suisse trader who might rescue his ex-colleagues. Michael Klein's quiet comeback

24 Apr 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Credit Suisse MD who quit said to be returning to a big job at UBS
Financial

Credit Suisse MD who quit said to be returning to a big job at UBS

21 Apr 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Laid off Credit Suisse MD said life outside banking is revelatory
Financial

Laid off Credit Suisse MD said life outside banking is revelatory

21 Apr 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
UBS just revealed which bankers it wants to hire now in the US
Financial

UBS just revealed which bankers it wants to hire now in the US

21 Apr 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0