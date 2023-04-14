Inside Citi's massive technology hiring spree

Citigroup is all about hiring technology staff. Lest there should be any doubt about this, skeptics need only check today's first quarter presentation. It states that Citi added 8,000 technology staff last year.

Given that Citi had 30,000 software engineers midway through 2022 when it declared its intention of adding another 4,000 tech people to help with the "digital explosion," this seems pretty impressive. The numbers are subject to the vagaries of how technology staff are defined, but if it's assumed that developers and tech staff are synonymous and that Citi had already added 4,000 tech staff by June, it might also be presumed that Citi's tech headcount increased by 30% last year.

Who's overseeing this increase? Mike Whitaker is the bank's overall head of operations and technology. Jonathan Lofthouse, Citi's head of markets technology, might have something to do with it - he told Bloomberg in June that the bank was trying to "digitalize" as much as possible. So, too, might James Linnett and Milly Webb in global functions technology.

Recruits in the past year include additions to the analytics team in the institutional clients group. Sourav Sen, joined from JPMorgan in August as a lead in equities data analytics; Javier Morao joined from HSBC in a similar role. Last month, Angelique Nayman (formerly of JPM) joined as head of product strategy for finance and risk data platforms. In January, David Bartlett (also formerly of JPM) arrived to lead technical implementations globally for the Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) business.

Much of Citi's technology hiring is taking place away from major financial centres. The bank has big tech teams in India, Poland, Texas and Belfast and has said it wants to hire another 400 people in Belfast alone.

