Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

BNP Paribas is beating Deutsche Bank in investment banking

by Zeno Toulon
4 April 2023
2 minute read
BNP Paribas is beating Deutsche Bank in investment banking

BNP Paribas wanted to be Europe’s top investment bank – and it seems be on track to succeed.

Data from market intelligence firm Dealogic shows that BNP had the 7th highest investment banking revenues in the world in the first quarter of 2023, up from 12th in Q1 2022. In the process of rising up the league table, it’s leapfrogged a number of rivals – including Deutsche Bank.

Global investment banking revenue is comprised of M&A, capital markets, and loans.

BNP Paribas is beating Deutsche Bank, but the top European bank investment bank on a global basis is still Barclays, where revenues are nearly twice as high. BNP's stated aspiration to be "the first European corporate and investment bank among global tier one players," seems to suggest it would quite like to vanquish Barclays too, if possible. 

BNP’s success isn't the result of revenue growth. It is the result of revenues falling by less than elswhere. Dealogic says BNP's Q1 global investment banking revenues were down “only” 22%, while Deutsche’s were down 45%. In this sense, BNP looks more like Asian banks  such as CITIC and Mizuho (10% and 13% respectively) than to other western players.

Where did Deutsche Bank go wrong? Falling financial sponsor revenues might be to blame. Nearly a third of Deutsche's revenues were derived from deals involving financial sponsors (private equity firms) in Q1 2022, but fees paid by financial sponsors were 50% lower in Q1 2023. 

Credit Suisse’s implosion may have softened the blow for other investment banks. Credit Suisse's investment banking revenues fell nearly 70% between Q12 '22 and Q2 '23 and rival banks will have been able to seize market share.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Python Quantitative Developer
New York, United States
Alexander Ash Consulting
**Director - Financial Services at Tier 1 Bank – Competitive Package (Director level)**
Alexander Ash Consulting
London, United Kingdom
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Operations Analyst – Major Hedge Fund – 70-85k base / 50-100% bonus
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Group Head of Investment Banking & Corporate Finance (MD)
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Desk Analyst - High Yield
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Working (out) like a banker

Working (out) like a banker

Four reasons to work for Stripe (aside from the enormous pay)

Four reasons to work for Stripe (aside from the enormous pay)

Germany’s top boutique investment banks

Germany’s top boutique investment banks

HSBC just hired a Credit Suisse MD who was unemployed for a year

HSBC just hired a Credit Suisse MD who was unemployed for a year

Credit Suisse bankers fear APAC cull

Credit Suisse bankers fear APAC cull

Related articles

Working (out) like a banker
Financial

Working (out) like a banker

6 Apr 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Germany’s top boutique investment banks
Financial

Germany’s top boutique investment banks

6 Apr 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
HSBC just hired a Credit Suisse MD who was unemployed for a year
Financial

HSBC just hired a Credit Suisse MD who was unemployed for a year

6 Apr 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
1
Credit Suisse bankers fear APAC cull
Financial

Credit Suisse bankers fear APAC cull

6 Apr 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0