Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Pay

Blackstone's pay suggests the glow has gone

by Sarah Butcher
20 April 2023
2 minute read
Blackstone's pay suggests the glow has gone

As we noted earlier this month, junior bankers who moved into private equity and to the buy-side hopeful of basking in the warm yellow glow of carried interest payments are finding themselves disappointed. Buy side investments are not being exited. Carried interest is not being realized. And unrealized carried interest, on investments that have yet to be exited, is...negative. 

Blackstone's Q1 results today highlight the issue. The firm's total spending on compensation was down from around $1.8bn in 2022 and $1.8bn in 2021 to around $763m in the first three months of this year. Discounting the extremely anomalous first quarter of 2020, it's like 2018. But a bit worse. 

Why was this? It wasn't that Blackstone cut a load of heads - spending on salaries has relentlessly risen. Instead, it's both realized and unrealized performance compensation (carried interest) that's fallen.

Witness the chart below. Unrealized carried interest turned negative in the last quarter, meaning that investments that have yet to be exited will be generating negative rather than positive additions to employees' pay. Yes, this has happened before (in Q12020, again), but what the chart below doesn't show is that unrealized performance allocations at Blackstone have now been negative for four consecutive quarters. This used to be unheard of - in the 13 quarters preceding Q1 2019, it happened in only two. 

This doesn't mean you'll be paid badly at Blackstone. The firm employs around 4,700 people; if it continues accruing compensation at the rate of Q1, this implies a 2023 average of $649k a head. Once, though, it was closer to $3m

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Alexander Ash Consulting
**Director - Financial Services at Tier 1 Bank – Competitive Package (Director level)**
Alexander Ash Consulting
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
CRO (Chief Risk Officer, hedge fund)
New York, United States
Eq Deriv Trader (hedge fund)
New York, United States
Desk Analyst - High Yield
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Morning Coffee: The former Credit Suisse trader who might rescue his ex-colleagues. Michael Klein's quiet comeback

Morning Coffee: The former Credit Suisse trader who might rescue his ex-colleagues. Michael Klein's quiet comeback

How to become a product manager in fintech

How to become a product manager in fintech

Credit Suisse MD who quit said to be returning to a big job at UBS

Credit Suisse MD who quit said to be returning to a big job at UBS

Laid off Credit Suisse MD said life outside banking is revelatory

Laid off Credit Suisse MD said life outside banking is revelatory

BNP Paribas paid high earners more than ever in 2022

BNP Paribas paid high earners more than ever in 2022

Related articles

BNP Paribas paid high earners more than ever in 2022
Pay

BNP Paribas paid high earners more than ever in 2022

21 Apr 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
London bankers’ bonuses: analysts, associates, VPs
Pay

London bankers’ bonuses: analysts, associates, VPs

21 Apr 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Goldman Sachs' pay for 2023 already looks a bit challenged
Pay

Goldman Sachs' pay for 2023 already looks a bit challenged

18 Apr 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
London banking salaries: analysts, associates, VPs
Pay

London banking salaries: analysts, associates, VPs

17 Apr 2023
comment icon
8
like icon
3