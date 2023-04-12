Discover your dream Career
The Barclays boys taking jobs at HSBC

by Alex McMurray
12 April 2023
The Barclays boys taking jobs at HSBC

HSBC is emerging as one of this year's bigger hirers. But it's not just Silicon Valley Bank investment bankers that it's adding: ex-Barclays people are moving across too.

In Asia, where HSBC has some new people in charge, it's just hired Anshu Sharma from Barclays as a senior client coverage professional. 

In London, it's hired Damien Le Ret. He joins as head of cross currency and discounting having previously been a cross currency trader at VP level for Barclays.

Sharma spent 12 years at Barclays. Le Ret was there for nearly three years. 

HSBC is supposed to be cutting $1.7bn of additional costs this year, but appears to have decided that opportunistic hiring is also a good idea. 

AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
  • Ne
    Nemesis94
    12 April 2023

    You forgot about Jonathan Ray

