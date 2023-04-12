The Barclays boys taking jobs at HSBC

HSBC is emerging as one of this year's bigger hirers. But it's not just Silicon Valley Bank investment bankers that it's adding: ex-Barclays people are moving across too.

In Asia, where HSBC has some new people in charge, it's just hired Anshu Sharma from Barclays as a senior client coverage professional.

In London, it's hired Damien Le Ret. He joins as head of cross currency and discounting having previously been a cross currency trader at VP level for Barclays.

Sharma spent 12 years at Barclays. Le Ret was there for nearly three years.

HSBC is supposed to be cutting $1.7bn of additional costs this year, but appears to have decided that opportunistic hiring is also a good idea.

