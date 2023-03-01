Discover your dream Career
PayDo you know these people?

Bankers on TikTok: The MD on £500k+, the PE guy on £200k+

by Zeno Toulon
6 hours ago
3 minute read
Bankers on TikTok: The MD on £500k+, the PE guy on £200k+

Imagine a man comes up to you on the street with a microphone, demanding to know how much money you make. What do you do?

Well, before your fight or flight kicks in and you either Jason Bourne him or contemplate “pleading”, be aware that this is a common type of content on TikTok, and you might not be at any serious risk.

Aydan Al-Saad, who runs TikTok account europeanincome, does precisely that – interviewing random people encountered in the street and asking them how much they make. Subjects vary; nurses, actors, and lawyers all take the stage. So, too, do people in finance.

We've picked Al-Saad's most interesting finance videos below. If you know who these people are, please let us know at the email address below. 

Paris - £200k base in Private Equity

@europeanincome Investment firm, Remote 🌍 #whatdoyoudoforaliving #salary #salarytransparency #howmuchdoyoumake #talkaboutmoney #paytransparency #fyp #london #paris ♬ original sound - Aydan | Pay Transparency

A Parisian who works at an “investment firm” – which is presumably a private equity fund, given that he earns carried interest – earns £200k base, which more or less correlates to what we’ve seen. Interestingly, he works completely remotely, for a London-based company, whilst living in Paris.

London - £500k+ as a banking MD

@europeanincome Investment Banker📍London 🇬🇧 #salary #salarytransparency #howmuchdoyoumake #talkaboutmoney #paytransparency #fyp ♬ original sound - Aydan | Pay Transparency

There’s also an exceptionally camera-shy American banking MD, who miraculously still has a full head of hair (from the back, at least). He’s on “more than £500k”, which once again correlates with senior banker pay in London. 

Asset Management - £80k

@europeanincome Asset Management & Lawyer, London 🇬🇧 Interviewer: @Aydan #salary #salarytransparency #europeanincome #howmuchdoyoumake #talkaboutmoney #paytransparency #london #fyp #asset #manager #lawyer ♬ Aesthetic - Tollan Kim

In another video, a second year asset manager, earns £80k all-in (notably, the only one in this set of videos that did not give just salary) - although the person with her in the video, a lawyer, is on £200k.

Fintech - £80k-90k

@europeanincome Partnerships, Fintech in London 🇬🇧 #salary #salarytransparency #europeanincome #howmuchdoyoumake #talkaboutmoney #paytransparency #fyp #london ♬ original sound - Aydan | Pay Transparency

There’s also someone working “in partnerships for a fintech company” who has no idea how much he’s paid (isn’t that the dream?), but a figure of £80-90k plus share options, came to mind.

Sales (finance) - £100k 

@europeanincome Sales Analyst & Sales in Finance 📍Paris #salary #salarytransparency #howmuchdoyoumake #talkaboutmoney #paytransparency #fyp ♬ original sound - Aydan | Pay Transparency

Lastly, an interesting couple working in sales (finances sales, that is) – both with roughly 6 years' experience - earn roughly £100k each. They prize their suite of medical benefits, as well as extensive childcare provisions, among the perks they receive at work.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it's offensive or libelous (in which case it won't.)

AUTHORZeno Toulon
