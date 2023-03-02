Singapore gains top debt restructurer from London

Business consultant AlixPartners has added one of the world’s best restructurers to its Singapore team.

Matt Hinds, former managing partner and chairman of restructuring boutique THM Partners, joined AlixPartners yesterday after it acquired THM. Hinds spent nearly 15 years with London-based THM, and will become a managing director of AlixPartners, based out of Singapore.

AlixPartners – which is headquartered in New York but has 25 offices worldwide, including Singapore and Hong Kong – only started its restructuring practice in 2009, a year after Hinds joined THM. AlixPartners CEO Simon Freakly called the THM team “outstanding talent”, and a “wonderful addition” to the firm.

Restructuring is the art of taking a company struggling with its debt load and restructuring (get it) its debt to be manageable within a company’s financial profile – which can involve negotiating with the holders of that debt or accessing emergency, depending on the situation.

As one Rothschild banker (restructurer) told us, “while corporate finance is usually about value maximizing, in restructuring it’s about loss minimization. You’re looking through a different end of a telescope.” Hinds acts as a chief restructuring officer (CRO), working within corporates and alongside bankers to maintain liquidity and restructure debt in an effort to steer companies away from bankruptcy.

