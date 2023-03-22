Revolut alumni want ChatGPT savants for crypto banking startup

Revolut alumni have a tendency to go on and work in interesting places. Some have gone on to hold senior positions at other fintechs and tech companies, others have tried to go it alone.

A group of Revolut leavers entered the stealth startup space at the same time last October, with indications being that they were going into a venture together. These include ex-Revolut COO Adriana Restrepo and former head of crypto Jean Meyer.

According to companies house, the startup is Deblock Ltd. where Meyer serves as chief executive. There also appears to be a sister company called DBLCK ltd, where Revolut's former head of core banking and payments partnerships Aaron Beck is CEO.

Restrepo recently announced that she was hiring for a new lead machine learning engineering position. She wants an engineer that is "obsessed" with ChatGPT and wants to figure out "how it can be used to make fintech 100x better."

Roles in AI chatbot research have been on the horizon for a while now. AI research company Anthropic have been hiring "prompt engineers" with salaries reaching as high as $325k in California. However, while that position required only "basic programming" skills, this position is also involved in developing the core banking and in-house data science infrastructure.

According to The Block, Deblock is a non-custodian crypto fiat banking service. It is unclear whether or not the ML engineer will be working at Deblock or DBLCK.

