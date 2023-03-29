Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
FinancialEveryone's getting coal in their stocking this year.

The trouble with ESG jobs in finance

by Zeno Toulon
2 hours ago
2 minute read
The trouble with ESG jobs in finance

That there are too many question marks.

A new paper released by think tank New Financial, in collaboration with Luxembourg for Finance, has found that ESG penetration in finance is severely hamstrung by the lack of “availability and consistency of data.”

Whilst some aspects of finance, such as the issuance of green bonds or specialized investment funds, are clearly labelled and somewhat transparent, there are entirely murky pools flooded with investor money and minimal scrutiny. Private equity is one of the worst, New Financial believes.

“There is no comprehensive data available on how much private equity activity can be considered ‘ESG’,” the paper says. “Private equity funds are by nature not subject to the same regulations and disclosure requirements their public counterparts are.” What New Financial calls the “shrinking” of public markets, especially in Europe, has had a direct impact of pushing money from transparent public investment to private equity's obscure “safe haven”.

If you’re in private equity and stressing about your industry’s impact on the environment, fear not. In New Financial’s estimation, everyone is doing dreadfully in terms of transparency.

Even asset management, which is admitted to be “one of the most ESG-committed sectors,” suffers from “surprising data limitations,” apparently. Only investment funds, which admittedly have trillions of dollars under management, have “clear or up-to-date data” on ESG by New Financial’s estimation.

New Financial says even banking’s data on ESG is “non-existent in the public domain.” Insurance has “very limited information.” In equity markets, “it is difficult to measure accurately ESG-related activity.” ESG data in the derivatives market “remains either non-existent or very limited.”

Not much hope then for ESG in private equity. But nothing new. Maybe some more ESG internships are in order?

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Alexander Ash Consulting
Technical Business Analyst – Data Migration – Investment Management.
Alexander Ash Consulting
London, United Kingdom
Eq Deriv Trader (hedge fund)
New York, United States
Quanteam
Sophis Application and Production Support Analyst
Quanteam
London, United Kingdom
Python Quantitative Developer
New York, United States
Meredith Brown Associates
Credit Risk Analyst
Meredith Brown Associates
London, United Kingdom
Alexander Ash Consulting
Hybrid Technical PM / Lead BA
Alexander Ash Consulting
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Bank of America broke its hiring freeze to hire a big trader in Paris

Bank of America broke its hiring freeze to hire a big trader in Paris

The trouble with ESG jobs in finance

The trouble with ESG jobs in finance

Sergio Ermotti's UBS return: bad news for fixed income traders

Sergio Ermotti's UBS return: bad news for fixed income traders

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs pay fell, but it wasn't Goldman Sachs' fault. Ermotti returns at UBS as Michael Klein could get paid to go away

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs pay fell, but it wasn't Goldman Sachs' fault. Ermotti returns at UBS as Michael Klein could get paid to go away

The eFinancialCareers salary and bonus survey – 2023

The eFinancialCareers salary and bonus survey – 2023

Related articles

Bank of America broke its hiring freeze to hire a big trader in Paris
Financial

Bank of America broke its hiring freeze to hire a big trader in Paris

29 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Sergio Ermotti's UBS return: bad news for fixed income traders
Financial

Sergio Ermotti's UBS return: bad news for fixed income traders

29 Mar 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs pay fell, but it wasn't Goldman Sachs' fault. Ermotti returns at UBS as Michael Klein could get paid to go away
Financial

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs pay fell, but it wasn't Goldman Sachs' fault. Ermotti returns at UBS as Michael Klein could get paid to go away

29 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
The small investment bank sniffing around top Credit Suisse staff
Financial

The small investment bank sniffing around top Credit Suisse staff

28 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1