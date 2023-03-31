Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

"McKinsey & Co has a long history of ruining Credit Suisse"

by Ralph Tangemann
26 minutes ago
3 minute read
"McKinsey & Co has a long history of ruining Credit Suisse"

So, Credit Suisse is thinking of bringing the consultants back? I would strongly advise against engaging McKinsey & Co. Quite aside from McKinsey’s self-inflicted reputational disasters (remember Rajat Gupta?), McKinsey has a long history of ruining Credit Suisse. 

Those of us with long memories will recall Lukas Mühlemann. He was the ex-Credit Suisse CEO who spent 12 years with McKinsey & Co. Mühlemann ran McKinsey & Co. Switzerland before joining Credit Suisse as CEO in 1997.

Mühlemann embarked upon an expansion strategy that included the acquisition of Winterthur Insurance for $8.8bn in 1997 and Donaldson, Lufkin and Jenrette for $11.5bn in 2000. However, after a series of losses and a halving of the share price, Mühleman was forced out in 2002. Winterthur was later sold to Axa.

This should have been sufficient to warn Credit Suisse that McKinsey people know less than they claim to. But the bank then hired Tidjane Thiam, another McKinsey Consultant as CEO in 2015, and Thiam promptly appointed other ex-McKinsey people like Pierre-Olivier Bouée as COO. Both were ultimately forced out, but not before Thiam had made the fateful move of appointing the inexperienced Lara Warner as chief risk and compliance officer. 

McKinsey people therefore carry some of the blame for the situation Credit Suisse finds itself in. For McKinsey to come in and fix the merger with UBS would be a great irony.

Ralph Hamers is too young and inexperienced to know the game, but bringing in the consultants is a common ploy. Sergio Ermotti is simply covering himself. If you go out and hire the most expensive consultants you can find, you simply tell the board:  “I did everything I could—look, I hired McKinsey—how can that be wrong?  Everyone else does it.”

But if Sergio really knew what he was doing, he wouldn't need consultants at all. And he especially would not need them from McKinsey.

Ralph Tangemann is a pseudonym

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.

author-card-avatar
AUTHORRalph Tangemann Insider Comment
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Marketing Manager – Asset Management
Middleton, United States
CICC
Human Resource Generalist
CICC
New York, United States
Goodman Masson
VP Financial Controller - Number 1 in US Finance
Goodman Masson
New York, United States
BNY Mellon
Compliance Testing Specialist
BNY Mellon
Lake Mary, United States
Treliant
Clearing Business Analyst
Treliant
New York, United States
Bloomberg
Technical Project Manager, Enterprise Services - Bloomberg Financial Solutions
Bloomberg
Princeton, United States
Top Articles
"McKinsey & Co has a long history of ruining Credit Suisse"

"McKinsey & Co has a long history of ruining Credit Suisse"

ChatGPT and banking jobs: Ex-JPMorgan AI quant's verdict

ChatGPT and banking jobs: Ex-JPMorgan AI quant's verdict

Credit Suisse says two other banks are having a tough quarter

Credit Suisse says two other banks are having a tough quarter

BNP Paribas needs to make a big new hire in Asia

BNP Paribas needs to make a big new hire in Asia

Morning Coffee: 2022's banking bonuses were the same as 2007's. McKinsey & Co. may be coming (back) to Credit Suisse

Morning Coffee: 2022's banking bonuses were the same as 2007's. McKinsey & Co. may be coming (back) to Credit Suisse

Related articles

ChatGPT and banking jobs: Ex-JPMorgan AI quant's verdict
Financial

ChatGPT and banking jobs: Ex-JPMorgan AI quant's verdict

31 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Credit Suisse says two other banks are having a tough quarter
Financial

Credit Suisse says two other banks are having a tough quarter

31 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
BNP Paribas needs to make a big new hire in Asia
Financial

BNP Paribas needs to make a big new hire in Asia

31 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
A couple of MDs left Deutsche Bank in NY after bonuses
Financial

A couple of MDs left Deutsche Bank in NY after bonuses

30 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0