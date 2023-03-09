Discover your dream Career
FinancialWhen you start as you mean to go on.

The former Jefferies MD seen thriving in his new job

by Sarah Butcher
3 hours ago
2 minute read
The former Jefferies MD seen thriving in his new job

When Max Jones resigned from Jefferies shortly before Christmas last year, it was something of a surprise. Jones, who had been at the US bank for over a decade, left shortly after Jefferies announced its 2022 bonuses and very soon after the firm's Christmas party. One month later, he joined Liberum Capital, the London-based mid-market investment bank and brokerage firm, as head of the technology and media team.

Jones appears to have got off to a strong start. Having declared himself "energised" in his new role, he broadcast a succession of new corporate brokerage clients, including climate tech firm Inspired plc and data platform WANDisco. WANDisco in particular appears to have been Jones' win: a press release this week named him as the lead contact at Liberum.

It's unfortunate, then, that shares at WANDisco have today been suspended from trading after the group said it had discovered a potential fraud perpetuated by a sales employee. Former colleagues who had been congratulating Jones now appear to be commiserating with him instead.

Fortunately, it's early in the year and Jones has ample time to find some alternative clients. Liberum has a reputation for linking pay closely to revenues. Last year its bonuses were cut to almost nothing at all, so people there will be hoping for a more bountiful 2023. 

Liberum declined to comment.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

 

AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
