FinancialThe lure of France.

A Nomura MD from London resurfaced at a French bank in Paris

by Sarah Butcher
1 hour ago
2 minute read
If you can't get a new job in London now, there's always Paris. As we've noted here before, Paris teams are growing - Citi is building out its trading floor, Bank of America's Paris staff have quadrupled to 650 people; JPMorgan's new Paris office means it has more millionaires in the French capital than ever before. And the French banks, too, are hiring.

One of their most recent hires is Giancarlo Trinca, a former Nomura Financial Institutions Group (FIG) managing director in London. Trinca, who is Italian, but who previously spent over two decades in London, first Merrill and then at Nomura, has migrated to France. He just joined Credit Agricole as a FIG MD.

Credit Agricole isn't known for its generosity - its most recently available figures show material risk takers earning $650k globally compared to, say $1.6m, at JPMorgan in London. However, there's possibly an advantage to working for a French bank in France now. - Another FIG banker in Paris says it's become difficult to conduct pan-European deals from London now that the UK is no longer part of the EU. "There's no secret there," he says.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Sarah Butcher Global Editor
