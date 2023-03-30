HSBC promoted a key dealmaker in Hong Kong

HSBC has handed Matthew Ginsburg a more influential role following a reshuffle of its global banking and markets division.

Ginsburg, who joined in 2020 co-head of Capital Financing and Investment Banking Coverage based in Hong Kong, currently oversees HSBC’s corporate finance business globally with London-based Adam Bagshaw.

Now he has been appointed to the executive committee of Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HBAP), HSBC’s Asia-Pacific subsidiary. He and Bagshaw have also been appointed to the GBM executive committee.

Following his elevation to the executive committee, Ginsburg will report to Surendra Rosha, co-CEO of HBAP.

The appointments are part of a reshuffle by Greg Guyett, who runs GBM. Guyett was previously joint head of the division but took over sole responsibility in January when his former co-head George Elhedery was appointed group chief financial officer.

Guyett has also shaken up the management of GBM more broadly, and promoted Monish Tahilramani, who is currently head of markets for Apac, to head of Markets & Securities Services (MSS) for the region. In a separate move, the bank has moved Justin Chan, its head of markets in Greater China, to become an adviser to Rosha and co-CEO David Liao.

Guyett told staff in a memo announcing the changes that he wants to “streamline decision -making and delegate more accountability and responsibility to our talented teams. I am also focused on increasing alignment amongst the regions and global product capabilities. The combination of international connectivity and capability is GBM’s most significant competitive advantage.”

Guyett also named Gerry Keefe and Lisa McGeough to co-heads of global banking coverage, newly created roles for New York-based Keefe and London-based McGeough. Keefe and McGeough will keep their existing roles as head global banking for the US and Europe respectively, but will be responsible for overseeing the transaction banking capabilities shared with HSBC’s commercial banking division (CMB), as well as its Credit and Lending unit, too.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)