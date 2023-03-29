Hedge fund hairstyles: the man bun question

When barbers closed for an extended period of time during the pandemic, many men decided to grow their hair out.

As the workplace evolves, the need to have the clean cut short trimmed aesthetic of Patrick Bateman-esque proportions to get involved in finance diminishes. Or does it?

One engineer entering the hedge fund industry has been onto Blind to ask how acceptable his man-bun. The answer is, "Well..."

Best comment picked by the author Sorry, what is the wrong with the world.? If I am a client, I want to talk to clean shaved man in the suit, full stop. Outside work, I wear all sorts of cloths, for example, sometimes sexy style, however, I am not going to do that at work justifying

The most damning response came from a Jane Street employee, who said "This would not be acceptable with us. If you want to look like that, go work as a surf instructor." However, Sam Bankman-Fried of FTX used to work there and there's a long-haired man featured in one of the firm's culture pages.

"It's cool now," said one employee of investment management firm PIMCO. "Long hair, colored hair, tattoos dont matter anymore... as long as you carry yourself professionally"

A Balyasny employee claimed "two people who sit near me have basically that exact hairstyle." Hedge fund manager Pierre Lagrange has long had long wavy hair, but not a bun.

Follicular variations have come to banking too. One London based banking MD is known for being a white man with waist length locks.

Will a man bun hurt your prospects? We would like to know in the comments below.

