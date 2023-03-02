Top Goldman eTrading engineers leaving to enter the simulation

Where are the best technology jobs at Goldman Sachs? Maybe not New York, maybe not London. Maybe...Stockholm.

Goldman Sachs has a few engineering teams at hubs across Europe. The Warsaw office is one of the biggest, but Stockholm office is one of the most interesting. Goldman acquired Stockholm-based electronic trading firm Pantor back in 2015. Since then, it's used the Stockholm to use some of its top electronic trading technology talent, incorporating some of the ex-Pantor talent like its CTO Anders Furuhed as managing directors.

However, there are signs that some of Goldman's top technology talent in Stockholm is reconvening at Sequitor, a new firm formed by Pantor's old CEO and ex-Goldman Sachs MD, Rolf Andersson.

Sequitor is a fintech that develops "an ecosystem of high-fidelity replicas of the largest exchanges" for clients to test trading systems. It's been operating under the radar, and yet has amassed some very impressive talent, particularly from Goldman.

Its most recent recruits include Johannes Frey-Skött, a technology ED for Goldman in Stockholm.

Frey-Skött joined Goldman in 2021 as an executive director from investment management firm IPM, where he was director of research and investments. His team at GS "developed and refined the execution analytics and research in the equity space." He's left to become Sequitor's head of data.

He and Andersson aren't the only ex-Goldman talent working at Sequitor; chief product officer Magnus Hedin not only spent over five years at Goldman but worked with Frey-Skött at trading solutions firm Itiviti. Notable joiners from elsewhere include Co-founder Pablo Landherr who was a CIO for Swedish investment bank SEB.

Sequitor is looking to grow. It has four open engineering positions including for a data scientist and a test engineer. More of Goldman's talent may take the red pill and join former colleagues to work in the simulation.

