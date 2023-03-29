Discover your dream Career
FinancialThe new route into an investment banking role at Goldman Sachs.

Now Goldman Sachs is hiring bankers with no experience

by Zeno Toulon
4 hours ago
Have you ever wanted to work as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs with nothing but gumption (and five years of work experience)?

Well, your dreams can now become reality. Goldman has re-launched a program for recruiting non-banking talent into its investment banking division (IBD). It’s called “bridge to banking”, and its co-head of global banking & markets, Dan Dees, says it “brings a valuable new set of perspectives to our teams and clients.”

Goldman is summoning external applicants with either five years' work experience (minimum) for the latest program, which is being run in New York only at the moment.  Applications are also open to current Goldman employees at associate level and up, who are currently working for other divisions.  Candidates will need “attention to detail” and “history of outstanding academic achievement”. If you get through the program, you’ll end up as an associate in the IBD.

This isn't Goldman's first foray into recruiting non-bankers into banking roles. It ran the same program last year, and Morgan Stanley has been doing something similar. The relaunch of Bridge to Banking at Goldman this year might raise a few eyebrows though, given that the firm had a pretty hefty round of cuts a few months ago and that these included juniors in its investment banking division. 

The bridge to banking program is currently inviting applications in New York. Applications close April 10th.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

AUTHORZeno Toulon
