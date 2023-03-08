Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
FinancialBanks are trying, and they're trying hard.

Good female bankers get more interviews and higher offers than men

by Sarah Butcher
2 hours ago
3 minute read
Good female bankers get more interviews and higher offers than men

On International Women's Day it's standard to laud the women in senior roles in banking and to lament the fact that they're still a minority. But while banks still have a long way to go before gender parity is achieved at managing director level, they are unquestionably trying.

The people on the front lines of this effort are the financial services headhunters. Whether in London or New York, they say they're being asked to find one thing: good, senior, females. 

"The hiring process is highly supportive of women being represented as the last stages of the interview," says Russell Clarke at London search firm Figtree Partners. "But once you get to that stage, banks will try as far as possible to hire people on merit."   

Banks aren't in the business of positive discrimination, but they are in the business of ensuring that women are on shortlists. And if an equally good woman is up against an equally good man, the woman will probably be hired. 

"Every shortlist we deliver has to have between 20% and 40% of women," says one New York headhunter. "If it doesn't have that, we need to justify why the women aren't there. In some cases, it means that women who wouldn't otherwise be in the top 10 candidates make it onto the list." 

The push to shortlist women means that banks can be more flexible when it comes to women's experience, says another (male) headhunter who works on both sides of the Atlantic. "If we don't have any women on the list, we might look at adding women from related product areas," he says. "This can make it easier for women to shift from role to role."  

The need for more senior women can also make it easier for female candidates to get a new job a notch higher than their current one. "If you're a female VP, banks will consider promoting you when they hire you," says one headhunter. "They're much less likely to do that for men."

None of this means that women will get hired. It does mean they will get interviews and that if they perform well in those interviews, they have a strong chance of getting the role. Ultimately, hiring is still merit-based. But where banks decide a senior woman merits hiring, they will pull out all the stops to get her on board. "If a bank interviews a woman and a man with an identical compensation history, and they are both good and reluctant to move, it's likely the woman will be offered more than the man," says one headhunter.

"Good female MDs today receive huge numbers of headhunter calls," concludes another.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

 

 

 

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Desk Analyst - High Yield
London, United Kingdom
Python Quantitative Developer
New York, United States
Alexander Ash Consulting
Business Analyst/Project Manager
Alexander Ash Consulting
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Jupiter Asset Management Ltd
Investment Analyst - Chrysalis
Jupiter Asset Management Ltd
London, United Kingdom
Hedge Fund Execution Trader - Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Top Articles
Good female bankers get more interviews and higher offers than men

Good female bankers get more interviews and higher offers than men

"I just hope it's easier by the time I want children"

"I just hope it's easier by the time I want children"

Galaxy Digital suggests banks are big new competitors for crypto talent 

Galaxy Digital suggests banks are big new competitors for crypto talent 

20 of London’s top hedge funds – and what they pay

20 of London’s top hedge funds – and what they pay

Nomura's crypto spinout acquires top London crypto guy

Nomura's crypto spinout acquires top London crypto guy

Related articles

"My banker husband has much better work boundaries than I did"
Advice

"My banker husband has much better work boundaries than I did"

8 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
"I just hope it's easier by the time I want children"
Financial

"I just hope it's easier by the time I want children"

8 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: Do banking jobs only interest mediocre 22-year-olds now? Life inside the fintech pressure cooker
Financial

Morning Coffee: Do banking jobs only interest mediocre 22-year-olds now? Life inside the fintech pressure cooker

8 Mar 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
4
Michael Klein wants ‘problem-solvers’ for CS First Boston in APAC
Financial

Michael Klein wants ‘problem-solvers’ for CS First Boston in APAC

7 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1