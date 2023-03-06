Discover your dream Career
AdviceThe new Goldman look.

How to dress like a partner at Goldman Sachs

by Sarah Butcher
4 hours ago
3 minute read
How to dress like a partner at Goldman Sachs

Last week's Goldman Sachs investor day wasn't just about explaining what the firm plans to do about the losses resulting from its foray into consuming banking. It was also an occasion for Goldman's most senior leadership team to get in front of the camera and present their solutions to investors. 

If you're someone who presents, Goldman's investor day videos offer learnings from the industry's finest on how to stand (straight, a bit of wandering around), how to speak (clearly, with pauses) and what to do with your hands (emphatic gesticulating is fine). 

They also provide an insight into how to dress, for both senior men and senior women. There is clearly an art to dressing like a Goldman Sachs partner. This is what it entails...

1. Don't wear a tie, do open a single top button

Five male partners presented last week (CEO David Solomon, CFO Denis Coleman, COO John Waldron, head of asset and wealth management Marc Nachmann, CIO of asset and wealth management Julian Salisbury, and co-head of global banking and markets Dan Dees.

None were wearing a tie. All had their top buttons open. Nachmann, who is on the far right above, seems to be wearing a vest or white t-shirt beneath his shirt, but is a break from the Goldman norm.

2. Shirts should be pale, jackets should be dark, stripes are sometimes ok

No one was wearing a pale suit. No one was wearing a purple shirt. This was not Saturday Night Fever. The most outré jacket was Julian Salisbury's stripey one. The most outré shirt was Dan Dees' mid-range blue.

3. Men's shoes should be low-key deal sleds

   

Above are the shoes of John Waldron. They are typical of the Goldman senior partner shoe: none of the executives were wearing horsebit loafers; none had laces. No one was in trainers.

4. Watches are ok 

It's ok to wear a watch when you work for GS and it need not be an Apple one. While Julian Salisbury appeared to have an Apple watch, David Solomon (left below) had something chunky and metallic; Dan Dees had something with a greenish face. 

5. A simple sleeveless dark dress with black heels is a an option for women 

Three women presented at Goldman's investor day: head of platform solutions, Stephanie Cohen; chief strategy officer and global head of investor relations, Carey Halio; and global head of investment banking services and co-head of one Goldman Sachs, Kim Posnett. Cohen and Posnett went for a similar-ish look, shown below. Jewellery, where present is low key.

6. But so is a colorful shirt with chunky white heels 

The most stylish person at Goldman's investor day was Halio, who didn't adhere to low key sartorial norms. Wearing a colorful silk shirt which seemingly retailed for $1k originally at Bergdof Goodman, and some white heels of unknown provenance, Halio demonstrated the art of dressing differently, and looked all the better for it.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
