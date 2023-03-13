Discover your dream Career
How to escape the tech team.

Developer turned trader joins one of the highest paying hedge funds

by Sarah Butcher
3 hours ago
2 minute read
Developer turned trader joins one of the highest paying hedge funds

As we've noted here before, it's not just US banks that send people to work at top hedge funds. Japanese banks do too. Nomura has a long record of seeing hedge fund talent. Now Mizuho is joining the club.

Rodrigo Ostik, Mizuho's London head of sterling rates and inflation trading is joining BlueCrest as a portfolio manager in London. 

His arrival comes after BlueCrest hired macro traders from Nomura and NatWest in January. 

Run by Mike Platt, the self-proclaimed "highest paid person in the world of finance," and operating as a private office, BlueCrest has a reputation for paying very well.  Portfolio managers typically earn 30% of their PnL.

Ostik spent three years at Mizuho, which has hired and lost numerous macro professionals in London over the past three years. He began his career as a developer in infrastructure services and then fixed income derivatives at Merrill Lynch before moving into trading at Deutsche Bank. He's since worked in trading everywhere from Goldman Sachs to Deutsche to Barclays. Developers with trading aspirations may want to study his trajectory carefully.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
