Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
FinancialHiring is always important in divisions you're trying to grow.

Deutsche Bank cut graduate hiring last year, hiked hiring elsewhere

by Zeno Toulon
4 hours ago
2 minute read
Deutsche Bank cut graduate hiring last year, hiked hiring elsewhere

Deutsche Bank’s annual report gave an insight into much more than just its financials.

It also revealed that the bank had hired 793 university graduates. If that number strikes you as low, it is – in fact, it’s 11% less than last year’s 890. It’s especially concerning given that Deutsche itself calls graduate hiring a “strategic priority” that helps propel its “change agenda,” which includes cutting costs.

That doesn’t mean headcount has gone down – in fact, it’s grown over the course of the year, by around 2,000, almost entirely due to a surge of hiring in India, although those 2,000 new recruits haven’t been distributed equally. 688 (5.2%) more for the corporate bank, 505 (7.1%) more for the investment bank, and 211 (5.2%) more for asset management were the big gains, on top of the 1762 (5.9%) more in infrastructure.

Interestingly, the largest cuts came in the private bank, which showed 1,132 people the door, mainly in Germany. This in spite of the bank calling recruitment “a key priority,” and listing the private bank as a “main focus” – although it did specify the international private bank.

Deutsche is indeed focusing on its private banking operations. As the Financial Times noted last month, it was one of the birds of prey interested in Credit Suisse's juicy wealth management business.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Selby Jennings
Fixed Income Quantitative Developer
Selby Jennings
Durham, United States
Selby Jennings
Trader
Selby Jennings
New York, United States
Selby Jennings
Technology Risk Director
Selby Jennings
Egypt Lake-Leto, United States
Cryptocurrency Trader/Portfolio Manager
New York, United States
Bloomberg
California Reporter
Bloomberg
San Francisco, United States
Selby Jennings
Quantitative Developer- Global Investment Bank NYC
Selby Jennings
New York, United States
Top Articles
How a hedge fund interview coding problem "devastated" me

How a hedge fund interview coding problem "devastated" me

Deutsche Bank cut graduate hiring last year, hiked hiring elsewhere

Deutsche Bank cut graduate hiring last year, hiked hiring elsewhere

The ex-Meta engineer that "boomeranged back" to JPMorgan

The ex-Meta engineer that "boomeranged back" to JPMorgan

Deutsche Bank's top bankers' extravagant report card

Deutsche Bank's top bankers' extravagant report card

Deutsche Bank bonuses: In-depth

Deutsche Bank bonuses: In-depth

Related articles

Morning Coffee: UBS and Credit Suisse, or not. Citi’s big banker reprimanded for his WhatsApps
Financial

Morning Coffee: UBS and Credit Suisse, or not. Citi’s big banker reprimanded for his WhatsApps

17 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
The European bank still hiring in ECM
Financial

The European bank still hiring in ECM

16 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
London’s top ten climate changed-focused VC funds
Financial

London’s top ten climate changed-focused VC funds

16 Mar 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
0
Credit Suisse is rehiring people who were let go three months ago
Financial

Credit Suisse is rehiring people who were let go three months ago

16 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0