Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
FinancialDBS's new report shows the people most likely to change jobs.

DBS’ issues with young employees, men, and Hong Kongers

by Zeno Toulon
2 minutes ago
2 minute read
DBS’ issues with young employees, men, and Hong Kongers

DBS has trouble keeping young people, men, and Hongkongers.

The Singaporean bank’s full year results aren’t just about financial performance – they’re also an insight into the bank’s health, culture, and sustainability. That includes its (voluntary) attrition rate – the rate at which people leave the bank, usually due to a job opening or offer elsewhere.

The rate of attrition is notoriously high in the city-state, with HRinAsia estimating that in 2019, banks were struggling to grapple with a turnover rate of up to 30%. Reducing that to – say, Deutsche Bank’s 8% - would save the a bank somewhere around $100m in annual recruitment, training, and operational costs.

DBS’ attrition by location was the most interesting variable. This week's results reveal that the bank enjoyed relatively low (and very stable) attrition in China ex-Hong Kong, but that in Singapore and Hong Kong attrition varied hugely through the pandemic – with Hong Kong especially being exceptionally high last year.

Attrition by gender was also very stratified, with men significantly more likely to leave their jobs than women. It’s hard to tell exactly why, but in many jurisdictions, women are more loyal employees than men.

Age, however, is the most important predictor of turnover at DBS. Figures from the bank show that the younger you are, the more likely you are to leave your job.

The implication is that if DBS could persuade more young male employees in Hong Kong to stick around, it would be doing well.  

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Selby Jennings
Senior Product Specialist
Selby Jennings
New York, United States
Selby Jennings
Investment Risk Analyst
Selby Jennings
New York, United States
Selby Jennings
Private Credit Associate/Senior Associate
Selby Jennings
United States
Selby Jennings
Private Credit Analyst
Selby Jennings
Chicago, United States
Selby Jennings
Model Risk governance Senior Analyst - Corporate VP
Selby Jennings
New York, United States
Western Union
Area Sales Executive
Western Union
Houston, United States
Top Articles
DBS’ issues with young employees, men, and Hong Kongers

DBS’ issues with young employees, men, and Hong Kongers

The truth about data science salaries in hedge funds

The truth about data science salaries in hedge funds

The former Jefferies MD seen thriving in his new job

The former Jefferies MD seen thriving in his new job

Credit Suisse European MDs are feeling enthused about the future

Credit Suisse European MDs are feeling enthused about the future

Revolut, Monzo and Starling: Who should you join in 2023?

Revolut, Monzo and Starling: Who should you join in 2023?

Related articles

The former Jefferies MD seen thriving in his new job
Financial

The former Jefferies MD seen thriving in his new job

9 Mar 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
0
Credit Suisse European MDs are feeling enthused about the future
Financial

Credit Suisse European MDs are feeling enthused about the future

9 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Credit Suisse’s unwanted FX traders are finding fancy jobs elsewhere
Financial

Credit Suisse’s unwanted FX traders are finding fancy jobs elsewhere

9 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Jes Staley, JPMorgan, and the $80m clawback
Financial

Jes Staley, JPMorgan, and the $80m clawback

9 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2