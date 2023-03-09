Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
FinancialCredit Suisse cut FX traders and salespeople in November. Several are now back.

Credit Suisse’s unwanted FX traders are finding fancy jobs elsewhere

by Zeno Toulon
3 hours ago
2 minute read
Credit Suisse’s unwanted FX traders are finding fancy jobs elsewhere

It's now more than three months since Credit Suisse took an axe to its FX sales and trading business. Some of those who were let go have embraced their fate and are thriving in new jobs elsewhere. 

Navid Faramarzian, a former director who spent seven years in the Credit Suisse FX team, has for example just joined Optiver the Dutch prop trading (and market making) firm in London. Optiver has been expanding its London office quite aggressively – the firm’s London CEO, John Rothstein, called the city “increasingly central” to its long-term plans. Oh, and it pays mere graduate hires £200k ($237k).

Faramarzian isn't the only ex-CS FX professional who's doing fine outside the bank. Fernando Lang, a former associate, recently joined ExodusPoint, the hedge fund that's expanding in Dubai. George Barrett, another former associate joined JPMorgan in London as an FX options trader last month. And Bloomberg reported today that Nikolay Frolov and Nick Luder, both also FX options traders, have joined Nomura's London team. 

As we reported previously. Lawrence Sharpe, who spent seven years at Credit Suisse, has also joined SocGen as a senior trader in London. SocGen isn't known for its generosity, but it's proven a comparatively stable employer in fixed income sales and trading. 

Credit Suisse's credit traders are also finding new seats. Stephane Suchet, Credit Suisse’s head of investment grade financials sector strategy, has resurfaced – at Point72, the hedge fund, as a research analyst. And expected Karen Miles, the bank's former head of high yield trading, has now joined all the other former CS traders at Deutsche Bank.  

Credit Suisse is still active in FX sales and trading. John Estrada, the bank's global head of FX in London, is still firmly in his seat. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Hedge Fund Execution Trader - Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Strachan Clark
Trader - 2.5Bn+ USD AUM Hedge Fund *Requires Overnight USA hours for a year or so* - Excellent Salary and Bonus on Offer!
Strachan Clark
Hong Kong
Python Quantitative Developer
New York, United States
Desk Analyst - High Yield
London, United Kingdom
Logan Sinclair
Fixed income Investment specialist (Credit) , Asset Management, London
Logan Sinclair
London, United Kingdom
Berkeley Croft
Credit Research Analyst - Investment Grade Industrials
Berkeley Croft
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Credit Suisse European MDs are feeling enthused about the future

Credit Suisse European MDs are feeling enthused about the future

Revolut, Monzo and Starling: Who should you join in 2023?

Revolut, Monzo and Starling: Who should you join in 2023?

Credit Suisse’s unwanted FX traders are finding fancy jobs elsewhere

Credit Suisse’s unwanted FX traders are finding fancy jobs elsewhere

Jes Staley, JPMorgan, and the $80m clawback

Jes Staley, JPMorgan, and the $80m clawback

Morning Coffee: When Morgan Stanley bankers are sneezed on by princes. An unethical way to improve your CV in a down market

Morning Coffee: When Morgan Stanley bankers are sneezed on by princes. An unethical way to improve your CV in a down market

Related articles

Jes Staley, JPMorgan, and the $80m clawback
Financial

Jes Staley, JPMorgan, and the $80m clawback

9 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: When Morgan Stanley bankers are sneezed on by princes. An unethical way to improve your CV in a down market
Financial

Morning Coffee: When Morgan Stanley bankers are sneezed on by princes. An unethical way to improve your CV in a down market

9 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
The Chinese quant funds on a hiring spree
Financial

The Chinese quant funds on a hiring spree

9 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Good female bankers get more interviews and higher offers than men
Financial

Good female bankers get more interviews and higher offers than men

8 Mar 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
1