Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
FinancialWhich of Credit Suisse's private bankers have the best chance of survival post-merger?

How safe are Credit Suisse wealth management jobs, really?

by Zeno Toulon
2 hours ago
3 minute read
How safe are Credit Suisse wealth management jobs, really?

UBS's emergency takeover of Credit Suisse will undoubtedly lead to job cuts, but when the cuts are made some people are likely to be safer than others. 

The general sentiment is that Credit Suisse’s wealth managers in Asia should be some of the safest. In his call with investors on Sunday evening, UBS CEO Ralph Hamers described the Credit Suisse business as “really strong” in the region and said the merger was an opportunity to “accelerate" UBS's strategy. The positivity was reportedly followed up with a town hall touting retention packages for key staff and describing the two banks' combined wealth management operations as  “a big family.”

The reality might not be so blissful.

Market intelligence firm Tricumen thinks Credit Suisse's wealth management firms could be at the sharp end of the coming job cuts. Tricumen predicts that 2,000 of Credit Suisse’s 3,000 front office wealth management & private banking staff will be made redundant in the next 12 months.

Its rationale is that new super-UBS “will struggle to maintain, let alone increase, [Net Interest Income] margins,” and that the bank’s efforts will be focused on stemming client outflows throughout 2023, whilst having “stiff competition” in its main regions of competition.

UBS’ revenue mix, and “high-quality investment management fees” specifically, will be put to the test, Tricumen says.

The outflow of ultra-high net worth individual (UHNWI) client money from Credit Suisse might also be worse than previously thought, too. Tricumen estimates Credit Suisse's bank’s Assets Under Management (AUM) fell by some $200bn during the first quarter of 2023 – implying that the bank already needs a lot fewer wealth managers to manage its diminished pool.

Tricumen's observations follow reports that Credit Suisse's wealth management business was already struggling in the APAC region. Accusations of “idealism and impracticality” in the division came as the bank’s onboarding process for new clients was overwhelmed by new legislation. Senior staff have already departed - including Chien Chien Wong, the Singapore chief, who left the bank last month.

UBS, meanwhile, already has a strong presence in Singapore, leading to plenty of potential overlaps. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
CICC
Commodity Trader
CICC
Singapore
Python Quantitative Developer
New York, United States
Eka Finance
Multi Strategy Fund Hiring Equity/ FX Relative Value Macro Associate / Analyst
Eka Finance
Singapore
Wellington Management Company, LLP
Portfolio Implementation Analyst
Wellington Management Company, LLP
Singapore
Selby Jennings
Multi-Assets Dealer
Selby Jennings
Singapore
Top Articles
How safe are Credit Suisse wealth management jobs, really?

How safe are Credit Suisse wealth management jobs, really?

Credit Suisse bonuses have been suspended: the full text

Credit Suisse bonuses have been suspended: the full text

I used ChatGPT to solve my hedge fund HackerRank problem. It didn't go well

I used ChatGPT to solve my hedge fund HackerRank problem. It didn't go well

How to get a job at Goldman Sachs, the inside track

How to get a job at Goldman Sachs, the inside track

Bitcoin soars: Are crypto firms members clubs again?

Bitcoin soars: Are crypto firms members clubs again?

Related articles

What next for Michael Klein, would-be head of CS First Boston?
Financial

What next for Michael Klein, would-be head of CS First Boston?

21 Mar 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
1
The unfortunate MD who just joined Credit Suisse in New York
Financial

The unfortunate MD who just joined Credit Suisse in New York

21 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Deutsche Bank hired a Goldman Sachs ED for its rates team
Financial

Deutsche Bank hired a Goldman Sachs ED for its rates team

21 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Credit Suisse's graduate hires have no idea what's going on
Financial

Credit Suisse's graduate hires have no idea what's going on

21 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1