Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
FinancialIt's a great package. AI helped to build it.

CFA Institute: AI says you need to spend $299 on this package

by Zeno Toulon
1 minute ago
2 minute read
CFA Institute: AI says you need to spend $299 on this package

CFA® Institute is pretty proud of its package.

More specifically, it’s a new practice pack for the CFA Program Level I. In a release today, CFA Institute proudly said the package was extensively developed using “Artificial Intelligence to analyze aggregate data in the learning platform.”

The cutting-edge technology came to the startling conclusion that students who succeed in the Level I exam tend to have studied more than others. “Plenty of practice makes you twice as likely to pass,” CFA Institute proclaims. Answering more questions is the way forward, after all.

Accordingly, the pack contains six new mock exams, 1,000 new practice questions, exam day experience (nervousness and sweating presumably not included), and access to the Level I curriculum files. All that can be yours for a cool... $299.

The changes were announced a few weeks ago, the same time as the generally unpopular changes to the charter’s structure were announced. Phrases like “greedy and out of touch” were thrown around then, and another user (can we call them “customers” yet?) said of the new package that they “used to think the whole ‘CFAI just wants your money’ argument was kind of bs, not so anymore.”

Some of the least kind comments said CFA Institute was simply trying to "monetize a product that should be offered by default,” although the use of AI in “extensive research” to ascertain that students pass when they practice more had not been announced at the time, we believe.

If you’ve passed your Level I CFA exam but want AI to help you with your Level II and III exams, CFA Institute says that it's contemplating a "future release" of training materials for these levels.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Selby Jennings
C++ Quant Modeler - $20BN AUM Hedge Fund - NYC
Selby Jennings
New York, United States
Bloomberg
Equities Data Analyst
Bloomberg
Princeton, United States
Bloomberg
Senior Software Engineer - Salesforce - Philanthropy Engineering
Bloomberg
New York, United States
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
Client Service Specialist
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
Columbia, United States
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
Customer Service Professional Trainee
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
Minneapolis, United States
Selby Jennings
Senior Software Engineer - FICT Risk
Selby Jennings
Miami, United States
Top Articles
CFA Institute: AI says you need to spend $299 on this package

CFA Institute: AI says you need to spend $299 on this package

Binance has been busy strengthening its financial crime team

Binance has been busy strengthening its financial crime team

Now Goldman Sachs is hiring bankers with no experience

Now Goldman Sachs is hiring bankers with no experience

Hedge fund hairstyles: the man bun question

Hedge fund hairstyles: the man bun question

Bank of America broke its hiring freeze to hire a big trader in Paris

Bank of America broke its hiring freeze to hire a big trader in Paris

Related articles

Now Goldman Sachs is hiring bankers with no experience
Financial

Now Goldman Sachs is hiring bankers with no experience

29 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Bank of America broke its hiring freeze to hire a big trader in Paris
Financial

Bank of America broke its hiring freeze to hire a big trader in Paris

29 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
The trouble with ESG jobs in finance
Financial

The trouble with ESG jobs in finance

29 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Sergio Ermotti's UBS return: bad news for fixed income traders
Financial

Sergio Ermotti's UBS return: bad news for fixed income traders

29 Mar 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
1