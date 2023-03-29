CFA Institute: AI says you need to spend $299 on this package

CFA® Institute is pretty proud of its package.

More specifically, it’s a new practice pack for the CFA Program Level I. In a release today, CFA Institute proudly said the package was extensively developed using “Artificial Intelligence to analyze aggregate data in the learning platform.”

The cutting-edge technology came to the startling conclusion that students who succeed in the Level I exam tend to have studied more than others. “Plenty of practice makes you twice as likely to pass,” CFA Institute proclaims. Answering more questions is the way forward, after all.

Accordingly, the pack contains six new mock exams, 1,000 new practice questions, exam day experience (nervousness and sweating presumably not included), and access to the Level I curriculum files. All that can be yours for a cool... $299.

The changes were announced a few weeks ago, the same time as the generally unpopular changes to the charter’s structure were announced. Phrases like “greedy and out of touch” were thrown around then, and another user (can we call them “customers” yet?) said of the new package that they “used to think the whole ‘CFAI just wants your money’ argument was kind of bs, not so anymore.”

Some of the least kind comments said CFA Institute was simply trying to "monetize a product that should be offered by default,” although the use of AI in “extensive research” to ascertain that students pass when they practice more had not been announced at the time, we believe.

If you’ve passed your Level I CFA exam but want AI to help you with your Level II and III exams, CFA Institute says that it's contemplating a "future release" of training materials for these levels.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)