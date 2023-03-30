Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Canadian bank hires rates trading MD from rival

by Alex McMurray
2 hours ago
2 minute read
Canadian bank hires rates trading MD from rival

Canadian banks are exchanging senior traders in London.

Bank of Montreal (BMO) just recruited Ralph Sherman, a managing director at Toronto-Dominion Bank and head of G10 derivatives trading for Europe and Asia. Sherman is joining as a managing director and head of digital and liquid products trading for EMEA, based in London.

Sherman's arrival suggests BMO is continuing to build out its electronic trading business. In May last year, it launched electronic trading for broker dealers outside the US for the first time and has been building out its team globally. In November 2021, it hired Kavel Patel from Citi to head electronic trading in Europe. It's also been building its prime broking business. 

Sherman has a long history in Canadian banks. Before TD he was a director of Scandinavian rates trading at RBC Capital Markets. 

Sherman isn't the only rates trader to dabble in digital. Pasquale Cataldi, the head of EMEA rates trading at Nomura was previously head of the markets lab for JPMorgan's digital markets business. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
CICC
Commodity Trader
CICC
Singapore
Python Quantitative Developer
New York, United States
Logan Sinclair
Institutional Client Management Associate, Asset Management, London
Logan Sinclair
London, United Kingdom
Eximius Finance
Graduate/Junior - Valuations - Equity Derivatives - Tier 1 Bank
Eximius Finance
London, United Kingdom
Arab Monetary Fund
DEALER - FIXED INCOME
Arab Monetary Fund
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
S&P Global
Sr. Director - Finance & Strategic Decisions
S&P Global
New York, United States
Top Articles
The specialist FAANG data engineers loved by finance

The specialist FAANG data engineers loved by finance

Canadian bank hires rates trading MD from rival

Canadian bank hires rates trading MD from rival

Morning Coffee: JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs want to hire a new species of trader. The new “culture filter” for Credit Suisse bankers at UBS

Morning Coffee: JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs want to hire a new species of trader. The new “culture filter” for Credit Suisse bankers at UBS

What happens to Credit Suisse wealth managers under UBS?

What happens to Credit Suisse wealth managers under UBS?

HSBC promoted a key dealmaker in Hong Kong

HSBC promoted a key dealmaker in Hong Kong

Related articles

Berenberg's new heads of UK investment banking
Financial

Berenberg's new heads of UK investment banking

29 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs want to hire a new species of trader. The new “culture filter” for Credit Suisse bankers at UBS
Financial

Morning Coffee: JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs want to hire a new species of trader. The new “culture filter” for Credit Suisse bankers at UBS

30 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
3
What happens to Credit Suisse wealth managers under UBS?
Financial

What happens to Credit Suisse wealth managers under UBS?

30 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
HSBC promoted a key dealmaker in Hong Kong
Financial

HSBC promoted a key dealmaker in Hong Kong

30 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0