Big banks might have slowed hiring, but boutiques have not

Not all banks have had a slow start to hiring in 2023.

Although the big banks are moderating their recruitment – with Goldman Sachs among the most recent to announce a go-slow, boutiques are still adding investment banking talent in Europe and the US.

Rothschild has suggested in may slow hiring or stop recruiting altogether this year, but it's still recruited Tristan Van Strien as an MD in the consumer sector team in London. He joins after five years at Redburn, where he was global co-head of consumer staples coverage.

Houlihan Lokey added at least three new MDs, two in London and one in Houston. Two London MDs - Chris Godsmark and Christian Maher joined when the bank acqired Oakley Capital. Godsmark will lead Houlihan's European telecoms, cloud, and digital infrastructure practice in London. Maher also joined as part of the merger with Oakley.

Daniel East also joined Houlihan Lokey's capital markets group in Houston after over a decade with the Carlyle Group, most recently as an MD and co-head of the firm’s energy credit practice. He is focusing on the energy sector.

In its latest investor call, Houlihan Lokey said that the “long-term focus on growing our business both internally and externally continues,” noting that it hired 5 MDs in the last quarter – and the bank continues “to have a robust pipeline of quality acquisition targets.”

Moelis also added an ED - Antoine Mazerolle is joining the bank in London after four years with DC Advisory, a London-based corporate finance advisor.

CEO Ken Moelis admitted in its latest investor call that it had “a lot of white space we can build to,” meaning referring to growing the bank. He also said that the bank “will continue to grow [its] footprint,” but would also “continue to also be very diligent.”

