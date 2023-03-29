Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Berenberg's new heads of UK investment banking

by Zeno Toulon
16 hours ago
2 minute read
Berenberg's new heads of UK investment banking

Berenberg has selected new co-heads for its UK Investment Banking business.

Ben Wright and Matt Armitt - the co-heads of Berenberg’s UK corporate broking & advisory business - have been promoted into the role, according to an internal memo seen by eFinancialCareers. They ran the corporate broking & advisory business for two and a half years for the German bank in London.

Wright joined Berenberg in 2015 from Singer Capital Markets (then N+1 Singer), whilst Matt Armitt joined in 2018 from London-based investment bank Peel Hunt, where he was a partner.

The pair replace Chris Bowman, who left the bank to be CFO of Sirius Real Estate, a Berlin-based real estate investment trust (and Berenberg client). Bowman joined Berenberg in 2015 from Liberum Capital.

Berenberg leaking senior staff might not be a surprise. Not only has it cut staff of its own accord, but a vicious bonus season has seen the bank leaking senior staff, including research big shot Sarah Simon and head of aerospace & defence research Ross Law.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Operations Analyst – Major Hedge Fund – 70-85k base / 50-100% bonus
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Alexander Ash Consulting
**Director - Financial Services at Tier 1 Bank – Competitive Package (Director level)**
Alexander Ash Consulting
London, United Kingdom
Eximius Finance
Traders Assistant/Trade Support
Eximius Finance
London, United Kingdom
Q Networkers
Institutional Sales / Private Markets / Fundraising / UK Institutional / Capital Raising / Infrastructure / Renewable Energy / Development Capital / Private Equity
Q Networkers
London, United Kingdom
Harrington Starr
Solution Architect
Harrington Starr
London, United Kingdom
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Analyst, Leading Secondary Advisory Team, Global Bank, London, UK
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
A couple of MDs left Deutsche Bank in NY after bonuses

A couple of MDs left Deutsche Bank in NY after bonuses

The specialist FAANG data engineers loved by finance

The specialist FAANG data engineers loved by finance

Canadian bank hires rates trading MD from rival

Canadian bank hires rates trading MD from rival

Morning Coffee: JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs want to hire a new species of trader. The new “culture filter” for Credit Suisse bankers at UBS

Morning Coffee: JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs want to hire a new species of trader. The new “culture filter” for Credit Suisse bankers at UBS

What happens to Credit Suisse wealth managers under UBS?

What happens to Credit Suisse wealth managers under UBS?

Related articles

Canadian bank hires rates trading MD from rival
Financial

Canadian bank hires rates trading MD from rival

30 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs want to hire a new species of trader. The new “culture filter” for Credit Suisse bankers at UBS
Financial

Morning Coffee: JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs want to hire a new species of trader. The new “culture filter” for Credit Suisse bankers at UBS

30 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
3
What happens to Credit Suisse wealth managers under UBS?
Financial

What happens to Credit Suisse wealth managers under UBS?

30 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
HSBC promoted a key dealmaker in Hong Kong
Financial

HSBC promoted a key dealmaker in Hong Kong

30 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0