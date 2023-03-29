Berenberg's new heads of UK investment banking

Berenberg has selected new co-heads for its UK Investment Banking business.

Ben Wright and Matt Armitt - the co-heads of Berenberg’s UK corporate broking & advisory business - have been promoted into the role, according to an internal memo seen by eFinancialCareers. They ran the corporate broking & advisory business for two and a half years for the German bank in London.

Wright joined Berenberg in 2015 from Singer Capital Markets (then N+1 Singer), whilst Matt Armitt joined in 2018 from London-based investment bank Peel Hunt, where he was a partner.

The pair replace Chris Bowman, who left the bank to be CFO of Sirius Real Estate, a Berlin-based real estate investment trust (and Berenberg client). Bowman joined Berenberg in 2015 from Liberum Capital.

Berenberg leaking senior staff might not be a surprise. Not only has it cut staff of its own accord, but a vicious bonus season has seen the bank leaking senior staff, including research big shot Sarah Simon and head of aerospace & defence research Ross Law.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)