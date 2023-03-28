Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
FinancialBanks have held off. Could this change?

The chart that says US banks could aggressively cut jobs, soon

by Sarah Butcher
4 hours ago
2 minute read
The chart that says US banks could aggressively cut jobs, soon
Banks could be about to start showing their teeth.

If you're feeling optimistic about banking jobs and you missed the recent Apollo Academy document on US regional banks, you might want to avert your eyes. After holding on and holding on for a recovery in investment banking revenues, Apollo Global's chief economist Torsten Slok suggests banks' hopes have been dashed by SVB's collapse. 

The chart below reflects the situation for US investment banking activity before and after SVB filed for bankruptcy on March 17th. If you work in equity capital markets or debt capital markets, it doesn't look good: high yield debt issuance has all but collapsed; IPOs were already anemic and are now non-existent; investment grade issuance is dramatically reduced.  Only M&A bankers are thriving, and this possibly reflects longer lead times. 

The feeble performance in US financing may, however, be mitigated once again by a stronger performance in fixed income sales and trading. 

Speaking earlier this month at the Morgan Stanley European Financials Conference, Ted Pick co-president and head of Morgan Stanley's Institutional Securities Group, said "volatility is good until it's not" in banks' trading businesses and that "when there is a reasonable amount of volatility...our clients are trying to either monetize or navigate hedge this new paradigm."

On this basis, the chart below suggests that banks' fixed income businesses could have done very well in the past few weeks. All will become clear in mid-April when first quarter results are announced.

Either way, Apollo's charts also highlight that there's still plenty of reason for caution: as deposits are shunted into money market funds in pursuit of yield money is moving out of the banking system; bank funding costs are high, and higher interest rates mean unrealized losses on securities that banks hold on their balance sheets have ballooned to around $700bn. 2023 could be interesting. 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Asa Rodger on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Python Quantitative Developer
New York, United States
Group Head of Investment Banking & Corporate Finance (MD)
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Eka Finance
Tier 1 Asset Management Fund Hiring Junior Quant Data Analyst
Eka Finance
London, United Kingdom
Eka Finance
UK Fund Hiring Entry Level Quant Analysts - Systematic Equity Team
Eka Finance
London, United Kingdom
Eq Deriv Trader (hedge fund)
New York, United States
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Operations Analyst – Major Hedge Fund – 70-85k base / 50-100% bonus
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
What if 2023 isn't like 2008 for banking jobs, but 2003?

What if 2023 isn't like 2008 for banking jobs, but 2003?

How to write the perfect cold email for a banking job

How to write the perfect cold email for a banking job

Quant developers vs quant researchers: roles, demand and pay

Quant developers vs quant researchers: roles, demand and pay

The overacheiving digibank paying £160k salaries in London

The overacheiving digibank paying £160k salaries in London

How STEM dethroned finance degrees

How STEM dethroned finance degrees

Related articles

JPMorgan's new expanding team - climate tech
Financial

JPMorgan's new expanding team - climate tech

28 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: The ex-Credit Suisse guy with big ambitions at Barclays. How top hedge fund managers make you feel small
Financial

Morning Coffee: The ex-Credit Suisse guy with big ambitions at Barclays. How top hedge fund managers make you feel small

28 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Deutsche Bank is quietly cutting a few US fixed income people
Financial

Deutsche Bank is quietly cutting a few US fixed income people

27 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Where Credit Suisse people are finding new jobs
Financial

Where Credit Suisse people are finding new jobs

27 Mar 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0