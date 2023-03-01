Roast my CV: Has dropping out ruined my chances in finance?

I am a 28 year old sales professional looking to break into PE/Hedgefunds/Institutional Finance.

I did not complete my BSc, which I believe has been the main obstacle for my consideration. Please let me know if you have any advice or can point me in the right direction of a firm that would be more forgiving of this shortcoming than others.

---

[REDACTED] University

● Major Field of Study – Economics and Psychology

● GPA (Completed Years): 3.25/4.00

WORK EXPERIENCE

[REDACTED] Senior Funding Manager - Management, Banking, Sales March 2022-Present

● Managed a Team to Originate $15mm Funding Volume for ERC Program, Approx. $2mm Company Revenue

● 50+ Business Fundings and Counting, Despite a Period of Negative Company Growth

● Scripted Talk Paths and Developed Performance Metrics for Company Wide Usage

[REDACTED] Senior Mortgage Banker - Team Leader, Banking, Sales 2020-2022

● Top 1% Producer Ranked Nationally, by Mortgage Executive Magazine (2021 Issue, Page [REDACTED]; $35mm, 120+ Units Funded)

● Helped Coach New Bankers from Junior to Senior within 1-3 Months (Senior Qualifying Quota = $2mm/month)

● Highest Volume of New Business for Team Year-over-Year, Top Funder for [REDACTED] May 2021

[REDACTED] Project Manager and Licensed Producer - Business Development, Hiring Manager, Sales 2019-2020

● Top Producer (Avg 30k/month Volume) for Agency ([REDACTED]th Highest Grossing Agency in Region, [REDACTED] in Country)

● Built a 5-Man Team of Remote Workers, Projected to Double Production at Half the Cost of Current Production

● Consulted on Management, Marketing, Data Analysis, and Talk Paths - Resulting in Meaningful Improvement

Independent Investment Management - Portfolio Manager 2017-2019

● Options Trading - Most Profitable Strategy Yielding 25% Return/Year

● Most Successful Trading Methods: Momentum Trading, Credit Spreads, Seasonal Patterns

● Optimized Leverage and Never Exceeded Maximum Intended Loss (Total Control)

[REDACTED] - Capital Analysis Project Management Intern 2017

● Prepped and Curated Documentation for CCAR Submission per Dodd-Frank Act to US Fed Reserve

● Responsible for Overseeing and Maintaining G-SIB Industry Standards for Financial Documents

● Participated on Treasury Board, Capital Management Team, and Oversight Committee for [REDACTED]

Long-term International Travel – [REDACTED] 2015 - 2016

● Honed True Self Reliance Working Odd Jobs Globally: Club Promoter in Thailand, Television Production Assistant

in Vietnam, Hostel Worker and Elephant Health Attendant in Cambodia, and Educational Publisher in Japan

[REDACTED] - Educational Consultant 2013 - 2014

● Delivered Seminar Tour through Beijing, Shenzhen, Shanghai, and Xi’an Provinces

● 4 Personal Mentees entering [REDACTED]’s Class of 2018

